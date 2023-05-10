Glasgow Rangers have made an approach to bring West Brom forward Karlan Grant to Ibrox ahead of Michael Beale’s first season in charge.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news involving Grant?

The Gers look set for a busy summer in the transfer market, with a number of English-based players already linked with a move to Ibrox.

Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell could become the first addition of the summer after reportedly reaching a verbal agreement with Rangers, whereas Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson appears to be another midfield target.

Jack Butland has also been linked with a move north to Glasgow, and it appears as if Grant is another player of interest to Rangers officials.

Labelled as “excellent” by Danny Cowley during his time at Huddersfield Town, Grant, sponsored by Adidas, could well be on the move from The Hawthorns.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, West Brom will listen to offers for Grant this summer. The forward is attracting interest from sides in the Championship, however, Rangers have made a first move by registering an interest over a potential deal.

Should Rangers sign Grant?

An attacking addition appears needed after it was confirmed that Alfredo Morelos will depart over the coming months. Alongside Morelos, Antonio Colak could also be on the way out of Ibrox this summer, which would leave Beale with just Fashion Sakala and Kemar Roofe as centre-forward options.

Therefore, you can see why Rangers have been linked to someone like Grant, who would offer some versatility to Beale’s side as he is able to turn out as a left-winger as well as a centre-forward.

The 23-year-old has scored 58 league goals since the 2018/19 season, however, only three of those have come during the current campaign in 31 appearances and one in 21 in the Premier League back in 2020/21.

He cost The Baggies £15m back in 2020, but the club are now happy for him to leave, showing his decline in recent years. The forward's Transfermarkt valuation has also been decreasing since the end of 2020, but it looks as if this is one to keep an eye on after an approach was made by Rangers.