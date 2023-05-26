Glasgow Rangers are believed to be interested in bringing Lausanne-Sport left-back Archie Brown to Ibrox this summer, according to a fresh update.

Do Rangers need defensive additions?

Michael Beale's side have had a solid season overall, but ultimately, they have fallen short in every competition they have played in. Unfortunately, rivals Celtic not only pipped the Gers to Scottish Premiership title glory, but also beat them in the Scottish Cup semi-finals and Scottish League Cup final.

It is a further sign that Rangers need to go up a gear next season, in order to close the gap between themselves and the Hoops, with new signings vital to making that happen.

Additions are needed in various areas of the pitch and left-back is a position that could certainly be added to, in order to increase the competition for places, and keeping the likes of Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz on their toes. The former is out of contract in 2024, so he could even depart this summer, leaving a void in the process.

A new update suggests that the Gers may have a potential candidate to come in this summer.

Could Rangers snap up Brown this summer?

According to The Scottish Daily Mail [via Ibrox News], Rangers are eyeing a move for Brown at the end of the season, with the deal possibly costing more than £2m.

"Rangers have placed Lausanne’s highly-rated left-back Archie Brown on a list of potential signings. Turning 21 this weekend, the 6ft 3in defender has claimed five goals and five assists and has played first-team football as both a left-sided centre-half and a left full-back. "Up for grabs for a fee in excess of £2million this summer, FC Copenhagen have shown an interest along with clubs across Europe. First-choice Borna Barisic is poised for talks with Micheal Beale over his future this summer, with his current deal entering its final 12 months."

Brown could be an exciting young addition at Ibrox in the summer transfer window, with the 20-year-old joining Swiss side Lausanne from Derby County back in 2021, making 39 appearances so far, and scoring five goals and registering four assists.

While he may not necessarily come in as an immediate starter, the left-footed defender is someone who could be viewed as both a strong squad addition and a future regular, assuming he continues to develop.

He registered 19 goal contributions (11 goals and eight assists) in 36 U18s Premier League games for Derby, highlighting his attacking pedigree from left-back, and he could benefit from working under a coach of Beale's quality.