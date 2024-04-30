Rangers are among the clubs "tracking" a 20-year-old "sensation" ahead of the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Rangers incomings & outgoings

The Gers will look to shape their squad for a new era in Philippe Clement's first summer in charge, with several individuals heading for the exit door on expiring contracts.

Various links have emerged as we approach the summer, and one exciting claim has suggested that the Scottish Premiership title contenders are expected to make a "number" of additions, following the release of the minutes from the CEO Fans' Forum with Creag Robertson: "A number of good conversations with active targets are underway.

"I cannot give any more detail right now. Ideally we would like to bring in players early, for the start of pre-season, although the Euros might slow the market slightly. Our intention is to be on the front foot and bring players in as early as we can, but we will need to remain agile to the market dynamics."

A permanent move for Abdallah Sima is potentially being lined up, with Brighton happy to sell the Rangers loanee for good this summer, while young Krasnodar attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan is also a target, being seen as an upgrade on Tom Lawrence.

It looks as though John Lundstram's time at Ibrox is up, however, with a switch to Trabzonspor reportedly in place, and the likes of Borna Barisic and Kemar Roofe are also looking likely to move on, too.

Rangers eyeing young "sensation"

According to Football Insider's O'Rourke on X, Rangers are among the clubs interested in signing Raphael Borges Rodrigues this summer:

"Rangers and Coventry are tracking Australian sensation Raphael Borges Rodrigues from Macarthur FC. Swindon Town are also interested in the attacker with the club’s Australian owner Clem Morfuni alerted to Rodrigues’ potential."

In his article, O'Rourke claims that the teams in question are "readying moves" for the 20-year-old, who currently plays for Australian A-League side Macarthur.

Admittedly, Rodrigues isn't exactly a household name, considering he is plying his trade on the other side of the world, but it is clear that he is a highly-rated young player with a big ceiling. He has won three caps for Australia at youth team level - one for the Under-23s and two for the Under-20s - and a tally of six goals in 34 appearances for Macarthur is a solid return, considering what a young player he is.

Primarily a left-sided attacker, Rodrigues could arrive at Rangers as a strong squad player to start with, getting used to his surroundings and being used sporadically. The hope is that he reaches his potential over time, however, and gradually becomes a key man capable of providing genuine quality in the final third.

Described in O'Rourke's report as an "eye-catching winger with quick feet and plenty of skills in his locker", he is the type of player who could get Gers supporters off their seats, not to mention helping fill the void left by the likely outgoing Roofe.