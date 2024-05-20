Glasgow Rangers have one more chance at glory this season as they play in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday in a bid to win a domestic cup double.

The last time they managed this feat was during the 2007/08 campaign. Philippe Clement may be looking to add to his trophy collection at Ibrox this weekend, although the Belgian is also planning ahead for the summer transfer window.

Might the Light Blues be close to securing their first signing?

Rangers transfer news

According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers are closing in on a move to secure highly rated South African youngster Relebohile Mofokeng, beating the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Red Bull Salzburg and Al-Ahly to his signature.

The 19-year-old would be Clement’s first piece of business done this summer and, hopefully, this is just the start of many, as a major rebuild at Ibrox is clearly required.

The youngster may not be a marquee name, yet neither was Mohamed Diomande prior to his arrival in Glasgow and the midfield already looks like a wonderful piece of business.

This newfound strategy of signing promising youngsters who have the potential to develop into excellent first-team players could begin to pay dividends next season if the 50-year-old could work his magic.

Mofokeng isn’t the finished article, far from it, but he could replace Abdallah Sima and save the Light Blues money in the process.

Why Relebohile Mofokeng would be a good signing

There were a few rumours regarding the Gers trying to sign Sima on a permanent deal after a season which saw the winger score 16 goals in all competitions.

This move will cost the club a pretty penny, however. Given that Clement may need to move people on before splashing the cash, perhaps a move for Mofokeng would be the wisest option in order to add some depth to his wide areas.

Abdallah Sima's stats at Rangers this season Metric Europa League Premiership Goals 3 11 Assists 0 2 Big chances created 0 2 Key passes per game 1 0.8 Successful dribbles per game 1.8 1.2 Via Sofascore

The South African typically operates on the left wing and has shown plenty of promise during the embryonic stages of his career thus far.

In just 38 senior matches, the teenager has scored five times and registered seven assists, while The Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson hailed Mofokeng for being an “exciting prospect” who loves taking on defenders.

He may only be a slender 5 foot 3, but this gives him a lower centre of gravity than most players, allowing him to exude his sinuous qualities down the flank.

These types of signings are always a gamble, but it appears Clement may not have much of a choice, having to be diligent with his transfer dealings this summer so he does not overspend.

Mofokeng could be an interesting addition to the squad. There is no doubt the youngster has demonstrated plenty of potential in South Africa. Can he make the step up in Scotland, however? The game tends to be fairly physical so it'll be a challenge.

Only time will tell if he passes the test but Clement may need a replacement for Sima and is going about things the right way as he seeks to build a successful player-trading model at Ibrox.