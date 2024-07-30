Rangers are thought to be holding talks over the signing of a "brilliant" attacking player this week, according to an update from reliable journalist Keith Jackson.

Rangers looking to add to attack

This has already been a busy summer at Ibrox, with plenty of new faces arriving, but Philippe Clement doesn't appear to be done yet, targeting more fresh faces. Additions to the attack feels like a strong point of focus now, with a number of players linked with summer moves to the Scottish Premiership club.

Porto winger Goncalo Borges is a reported target for Rangers, with the 23-year-old potentially deemed surplus to requirements at the Portuguese giants this summer. He has three years remaining on his current deal, but only one start came his way in the Primeira Liga and Champions League last season, earning just 313 minutes of action in the two competitions.

Meanwhile, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has been considered a long-time option for the Gers, having excelled in the league last term and grown up a boyhood Rangers supporter. That surely gives them an edge over rivals Celtic in the race to sign him.

Meanwhile, Queens Park Rangers marksman Lyndon Dykes has been touted as an alternative to Shankland, should they fail to bring in the Hearts man. The Scotland international is seen as a top target in the attacking third, as Clement looks to snap up someone who can take his team to the next level.

Rangers set for talks over "brilliant" signing

Speaking on Record Sport's hotline [via Ibrox News], the Daily Record's Jackson claimed that Shankland "will be" a Rangers player this summer, with talks of some kind taking place on Tuesday and this week:

"I do think he will be (a Rangers player by 1 September). Obviously a lot will depend on the talks that are going on today at Ibrox, a lot will depend on whether Philippe Clement decides that he can put that amount of money into one transfer when there are other things to be looked at.

"I keep coming back to the fact that they are crying out for a goalscorer and Lawrence Shankland is as close as you can get to guaranteed to Scottish Premiership goals scored. I think there might be a bit of ‘to-ing and froing’ and I’m sure there will be some arguments about it but yes, I think Rangers will make a bid and at that point, it becomes a negotiation and if Shankland wants it to happen, then he can influence that as well."

Shankland feels like the most exciting attacking option for Rangers this summer, considering he has scored 24 goals in each of the last two seasons in the Scottish Premiership. At 28, the Scottish ace is right at the peak of his powers, and should remain that way for the foreseeable future.

Neil McCann has heaped praise on him: "Superlatives are becoming harder to come by when talking about Lawrence. His goal last week was his 30th for the season including his Scotland goal but it wasn't the cleanest strike, tonight was just a typically brilliant goal from Lawrence Shankland."

It is hard not to imagine Shankland coming in and being an instant hit, considering he would be surrounded by superior players than at Hearts, and he could be a real difference-maker in the Scottish Premiership title race, as Rangers look to edge out Celtic after just falling short last time around.

At this point, it would be a surprise if he didn't complete a dream move to Ibrox, in what could be one of the biggest transfers of the summer in Scotland.