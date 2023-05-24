Glasgow Rangers have confirmed that several members of their first-team squad will be departing the club upon the expiry of their respective contracts this summer.

Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield, and Allan McGregor are just a few of the players who are going to be moving on from the Light Blues ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The summer transfer window will provide Michael Beale with an opportunity to replace them but the Gers head coach could save the club millions by looking to the B-Team to find new first-team stars next season.

Robbie Ure, Ross McCausland, Arron Lyall, and Alex Lowry were all brought off the bench in the 3-1 win over Hibernian last weekend in the Scottish Premiership.

Lyall, in particular, could earn himself a regular senior role for Rangers next season after reportedly agreeing a new contract with the club.

Who is Arron Lyall?

He is a 19-year-old winger who has caught the eye with his performances for the B-Team this term and the youngster could be a dream replacement for Kent.

The current first-team attacker has played 29 matches in the Premiership in 22/23 and chipped in with three goals and eight assists from out wide. This comes after he produced two goals and eight assists in 26 outings in the competition in 21/22.

Kent has, therefore, contributed with 21 direct goal involvements in 55 appearances in the Scottish top-flight since the start of last season, which is one every 2.62 games.

Meanwhile, Lyall has scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 34 Lowland League clashes for the B-Team in the current campaign. He has also scored two goals and assisted one in five outings in the Challenge Cup and UEFA Youth League combined this term.

This means that the teenager has been directly involved in 18 goals in 39 games at youth level for the Gers - a contribution every 2.16 appearances.

These statistics indicate that the youngster has the potential to make a similar, and possibly greater, impact to the one that Kent has made in the Premiership this season if he can translate his form over to the first-team.

Lyall, who ex-boss Neil McCann dubbed "exciting", has also been rewarded for his efforts by being named the club's Academy Player of the Year and the B-Team's Players' Player of the Year.

This shows that the club and his teammates have recognised his exceptional performances and Beale has clearly taken notice of his progress as the manager handed him a debut in the win against Hibs.

He is clearly, based on the overwhelming evidence of his form for the academy and his individual honours, a promising young talent and the manager could unearth the magician as the dream heir to Kent's position on the wing in 23/24.

There is no harm in using pre-season as an opportunity for the 19-year-old to showcase his quality in a first-team environment, and it could be the perfect chance for Lyall to prove that he can make the step up to fill the void left by the Englishman.