The summer transfer window is well underway and Glasgow Rangers have been incredibly busy ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima, and Sam Lammers have all joined the club to bolster the squad from last season, while the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield, and Ryan Kent have moved on from Ibrox.

The Daily Record have also claimed that the club are closing in on the signings of Jose Cifuentes, from LAFC, and Cyriel Dessers, from Cremonese, to take the number of new arrivals to seven.

However, Michael Beale could also add to his first-team options by promoting one of the B-Team stars over to the senior group if they impress during pre-season, with Lewis Mayo, Ben Williamson, Cole McKinnon, Kieran Wright, and Arron Lyall all reportedly joining the manager's squad for training this week.

Who is Arron Lyall?

The 19-year-old, who is part of the group of young players attempting to catch the eye of the boss, is an exciting winger who predominantly plays on the right but is also capable of playing on the left or through the middle.

Rangers have been linked with interest in signing a new wide player, with LAFC's Kwadwo Opoku a reported €4.8m (£4.1m) transfer target, and Beale could now save the club millions by unleashing Lyall as a first-team player, preventing the need for a fresh addition from elsewhere.

The teenage wizard, who was described as "exciting" by ex-boss Neil McCann, enjoyed a prolific 2022/23 campaign as he plundered 15 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions, including 13 in 34 Lowland League outings.

Meanwhile, Antonio Colak (14) and James Tavernier (16) were the only senior stars with more league goals, while Malik Tillman was the highest-scoring midfielder with ten.

This suggests that the speed demon, whose "terrific" burst of pace was hailed by journalist Jordan Campbell, has the potential to be an excellent wide option for Beale if he can translate his impressive B-Team form over to the Premiership.

He did enough to convince the manager to hand him his debut for Rangers off the bench against Hibernian at the end of last season, which suggests that the 42-year-old tactician views the goalscoring winger as a prospect with the quality to play first-team football.

It's an exciting time to be part of the toward line at Ibrox right now, something that will be boosted by Dessers' arrival. He found the net on ten occasions last term and the 28-year-old, who is now in his prime, could be one of the players to immediately take Lyall under his wing and develop him as a footballer.

It is unlikely the teen will get too many minutes immediately but it could be the start of a fresh new partnership at Ibrox.

Beale must start by offering Lyall enough opportunities to impress in pre-season with a view to increasing his role in the senior side next term, if he can handle the step up to playing at that level on a regular basis.

Such an eventuality could subsequently prevent any need for Rangers to sign a new winger.