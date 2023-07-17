Glasgow Rangers completed their seventh signing of the summer transfer window last week as they welcome Leon Balogun back to Ibrox on a one-year deal.

The Light Blues snapped up the Nigerian international on a free transfer to bolster their defensive options after Leon King suffered a significant injury blow during pre-season training.

Sam Lammers, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Cyriel Dessers, Kieran Dowell, and Abdallah Sima have all also joined the club's ranks since the end of last season, with Michael Beale attempting to improve his squad after a trophyless campaign.

The Gers failed to collect a single piece of silverware in the 42-year-old head coach's first term in charge and he will surely be hoping that these signings are able to play a part in major success over the next nine months.

They may not be done in the market yet, though, as the deadline does not pass until the 1st of September and Rangers could make another addition to their defence by signing Auston Trusty.

The Light Blues have been linked with a swoop for the £2m-rated central defender this summer and the USA international could complete Beale's options in that area of the pitch.

Trusty is a left-footed centre-back who is also capable of being deployed at left-back, which means that he would be a useful player for the manager to call upon throughout next season as the talented gem can play in multiple positions.

The signing of Balogun has left Rangers with three available right-footed central defenders, including him, Connor Goldson, and Scotland international John Souttar. Meanwhile, Ben Davies, who arrived on a permanent deal from Premier League side Liverpool last year, is the only senior left-footed stopper at the club.

This suggests that Beale does not have a natural replacement for the former Preston North End titan as his other options in that position would need to play on their lesser-favoured foot on that side of the pitch, which could impact build-up play if they are not able to comfortably pass out from the back on their left.

Trusty is also coming off the back of an impressive season with Birmingham on loan in the English Championship. The 24-year-old tank averaged a Sofascore match rating of 6.97 across 44 starts, which is a higher score than Davies, Souttar, and King managed during the Scottish Premiership campaign last term.

He made an eye-catching 3.8 tackles and interceptions combined per match for his side, which highlights the enforcer's knack for constantly cutting out opposition attacks, whilst Goldson's 2.3 per game for Rangers led the way for Beale's centre-backs.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for the 6 foot 3 colossus, who is younger than all the aforementioned players in his position outside of King, to be an excellent addition to the squad due to his ability to deliver consistently superb defensive displays.

Trusty, who was hailed as "incredible" by teammate George Friend, could complete Beale's defence by arriving as competition for Davies in the left-centre-back spot whilst also having the potential to be an upgrade on what the manager already has at his disposal.