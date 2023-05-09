Rangers are keen on signing Arsenal defender Auston Trusty this summer in a deal that could be worth £2m, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.

Will Rangers sign a defender this summer?

With Filip Helander's contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Gers may be keen on bringing in some additional depth at centre-back in the summer, and they are said to have "watched" Aarhus FC defender Thomas Kristensen.

Some of Ben Davies' performances may also convince Michael Beale to sign a new defender in the upcoming window, with Kenny Miller describing the former Liverpool man as "so poor" after his display against Celtic last month.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Rangers are now interested in signing Arsenal defender Trusty, who has impressed on loan at Birmingham City this season, winning the fans' player of the year award last week.

The American's performances have already earned him an international call-up, and a summer move could now be on the cards, with the Light Blues keen to get a deal done for a fee in the region of £2m.

The report also provides an update on some of the Gers' other transfer business, claiming a deal has been agreed with Kieran Dowell, while they have also discussed a move for goalkeeper Jack Butland with Crystal Palace.

Should Rangers sign Auston Trusty?

The 24-year-old has been an absolutely vital player for Birmingham this season, making a total of 44 appearances in the Championship, during which he has displayed he can pose a threat in the opposition box, picking up four goals and two assists.

Obviously, the most important thing is the centre-back's defensive attributes, and he ranks in the 93rd percentile for tackles per 90 in the past year when compared to his positional peers, placing in the 94th for blocks in the same timeframe.

Birmingham manager John Eustace has heaped praise on the 6 foot 3 colossus, claiming that he is "going to be a top player", while also hailing him as "exceptional" back in October.

An average Sofascore match rating of 6.97 ranks the Pennsylvania-born defender as Birmingham's third-best performing player in the Championship this season, so the Blues may be keen to sign him on a permanent deal.

However, if Rangers are able to win the race for his signature, he would be an excellent addition to Beale's squad.