Glasgow Rangers and Michael Beale have been given a big boost in their pursuit to sign Arsenal defender Auston Trusty, according to Football Insider.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news?

The Gers appear to be making a head start on their summer plans, with Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling and Norwich City attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell likely to move north in free transfers over the coming weeks.

Alongside the English duo, a deal to sign Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes also appears to be close, and another new defender is also wanted in Glasgow.

Trusty has been linked with a £2m switch to Rangers following a successful season-long loan spell with Birmingham City, where he won the club’s Player of the Year award, and an update has now emerged.

According to Football Insider, a move for Trusty is now thought to be ‘doable’ in what is described as a big boost for Beale.

The Gunners are willing to accept an offer for the USA international this summer, while Rangers have been monitoring the player as they look to bolster their centre-back ranks.

Who is Auston Trusty?

Trusty is 24 years of age and is primarily a centre-back who can also turn out as a left-back if needed. Valued at a career-high €9m by Transfermarkt, the left-footed defender appears to be at the top of his game and made a whopping 48 appearances in all competitions for Birmingham this season.

As well as winning the Player of the Year award, Trusty also came in for praise from Blues manager Jon Eustace, who said this back in October.

“He is going to be a top player, he is going to go back to Arsenal, whenever that is, at the end of the season and hopefully push for that first team spot there and I think he certainly deserves to be going to the World Cup. His performances for us having been exceptional and they are only going to get better and better.”

You can see why Beale wants to bolster his defence with Filip Helander out of contract at the end of the month. That will leave him with four centre-back options, one of which being teenager Leo King, so adding a fifth in Trusty, who can also cover at left-back, appears to be a shrewd move.

He has just come off the back of an impressive campaign in the Championship, and it looks as if he could possibly be playing at Ibrox next season in a new look Rangers side.