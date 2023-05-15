Glasgow Rangers will end the current season without a trophy to show for their efforts after being knocked out of every cup competition and finishing second in the Scottish Premiership.

Last month, Michael Beale confirmed that there will be big changes to the squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

He stated that "it will be the biggest rebuild this club has seen in a number of years" and this could result in a busy few months leading up to the 2023/24 campaign.

The head coach will be hoping to improve his team with a view to competing for trophies again after a disappointing year at Ibrox but using the market is not the only way that the boss could add to his roster.

Bringing through academy talent could bolster the side and one young ace who could save Rangers millions is central midfielder Bailey Rice.

Who is Bailey Rice?

The 16-year-old enforcer is a defensive-minded gem who became the youngest-ever player to feature for the club in a league match when he made his debut against Livingston in February.

Celtic and Manchester City both wanted to sign him from Motherwell last summer but the Light Blues won the race for his signature and the teenager's presence could now prevent the need for millions to be splashed on a new number six.

Rice has featured 21 times for the academy sides this season and chipped in with two goals and one assist, with six of his appearances coming in the UEFA Youth League.

The battler clearly did enough to catch Beale's eye, hence his senior bow a few months ago, and the defensive midfielder has also impressed journalist Jonny McFarlane, who recently claimed that the prospect "has a touch of Nemanja Matić about him" whilst saying that he will have "no problem" in making it to the first-team.

This is high praise for Rice as Matic is a three-time Premier League winner and 48-cap Serbian international who is currently playing for Roma in the Serie A.

The Gers youngster, who has been capped 19 times by Scotland's U17s, has captained his country at youth level and this suggests that the prodigy has the mental attributes to hold his own in a senior environment as the gem has shown that he can lead those in his own age bracket.

Pre-season could now be the perfect opportunity for Beale to integrate Rice into the first-team on a regular basis with a view to him stepping up and making an impact in the squad next term, which would then provide the coach with a new signing without having to spend any money.