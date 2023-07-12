A big update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their pursuit of further defensive reinforcements during the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

According to The Scottish Sun, the Light Blues are in talks with free agent centre-back Leon Balogun over a return to Ibrox ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that Michael Beale is interested in reuniting with the Nigerian international stopper after their previous spell together in Glasgow, when the 42-year-old coach was Steven Gerrard's assistant, and in England.

This comes off the back of a terrible injury blow to Leon King earlier this week.

The club have confirmed that the Scotland youth international will be out for a 'significant' period of time after a contact blow during pre-season training.

What team did Leon Balogun play for?

He is available on a free transfer as his contract with English Championship side QPR, who he joined from the Gers last summer, expired at the end of last season.

The 35-year-old ace played 16 league matches during his time in west London, after being signed by Beale, and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.88, which placed him as their fourth-best performer.

It is his previous spell in Scotland, however, that makes him the dream replacement for King as the 6 foot 3 colossus is an experienced player at this level and knows what it takes to perform for Rangers.

The 46-cap international made 65 appearances over the course of two campaigns at Ibrox between 2020 and 2022, in which time he helped the club to win the Scottish Premiership title and a Scottish Cup.

Balogun averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13 across 19 league outings throughout the 2020/21 title-winning season, which placed him joint-seventh in the squad and above the likes of Glen Kamara, Alfredo Morelos, and Filip Helander.

He also caught the eye with his performances in the Europa League during the 2021/22 campaign. The Nigerian tank averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.96 over ten matches on the route to the final - the eighth-best score on the team - which showcased his ability to deliver on the European stage.

Former Gers midfielder Alex Rae described the central defender as a "tremendous" player for the Light Blues, which is backed up by the aforementioned statistics. Balogun was among the club's top performers domestically and in Europe, whilst playing a part in two trophy successes in his time in Scotland.

At the age of 35, coming in as the replacement for King could be the dream situation for the former Wigan titan as the 19-year-old Scotsman only started nine league matches last term.

This means that the veteran enforcer will not join with the expectation of having to play all 38 Premiership games as a frontline option for Beale. Instead, he can be there as an excellent back-up option to step in when the likes of Connor Goldson, John Souttar, and Ben Davies are unavailable for selection.

Balogun has the experience, quality, and pre-existing relationship with Beale to suit that rotation role perfectly, whilst his availability as a free agent also saves the club from needing to spend millions on a short-term replacement for King, which is why this prospective move suits all parties.