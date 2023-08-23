Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale has been able to bolster his squad with nine new additions so far during the summer transfer window...

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

The Gers have added to their ranks across the pitch with the signings of Jack Butland, Leon Balogun, and Dujon Sterling to strengthen the defence.

Jose Cifuentes, Kieran Dowell, and Abdallah Sima have also come in to improve the midfield, whilst forwards Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, and Danilo have all been snapped up by the Scottish giants.

That does not appear to be the end of their business this summer, though, as they were recently touted with an interest in Millwall central defender Jake Cooper, who is out of contract at the end of the season and could be available for a 'cut-price' fee.

How good is Jake Cooper?

The 6 foot 6 titan has been an excellent performer for the Lions in recent seasons and his displays in England suggest that he would come in as an instant upgrade on Balogun, who has already been brought in to bolster the backline.

Beale signed the 35-year-old centre-back on a free transfer and he has started two of the club's last three matches on the left of a defensive pairing.

Cooper is a left-footed player who would come in to compete for that spot in the side and the evidence suggests that he would offer more than the experienced Nigeria international.

The Millwall colossus averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.94 across 46 Championship appearances, which came after he managed an impressive score of 7.13 during the 2021/22 campaign.

Balogun, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.88 over 16 outings at that level for Queens Park Rangers. This came after the veteran brute averaged a score of 6.87 across 21 Scottish Premiership matches during his last season with the Light Blues before his release in 2022.

These statistics suggest that Cooper would provide better performances on a consistent basis given they both played within the same division last term, whilst the £10k-per-week colossus could also offer far more in the air.

The Lions star won 67% and 73% of his aerial duels respectively over the last two league seasons, whereas Balogun won 57% of his aerial battles during the same period.

This suggests that Cooper is more dominant in the air and could be better at dealing with the threat of crosses and set-pieces into the box to help Rangers from corners and free-kick situations.

The towering enforcer is also able to use his quality in that department to cause problems at the other end of the pitch. He has racked up seven goals and three assists over the last two seasons, in comparison to Balogun's one goal and zero assists.

Cooper was directly involved in six Championship goals last term, which is two more than any Rangers centre-back managed in the Premiership.

Therefore, the giant battler, who was once lauded as being "immense" by manager Gary Rowett, could be an instant upgrade on Balogun on the left of the defence whilst also coming in as Beale's outstanding attacking threat from set-pieces.