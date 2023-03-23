Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has admitted that his former side were fortunate as opposition player Callum Slattery received a harsh red card in their latest victory.

What happened to Rangers against Motherwell?

Michael Beale's side won on the road in a dramatic game which ended 4-2, and were aided by the hosts going down to 10 men.

Rangers were 1-0 down when Slattery picked up his first yellow card, which was deserved after a strong tackle at the edge of the box. The visitors took full advantage, as James Tavernier equalised with the resulting free kick.

They eventually fought back to secure another league victory, with another three points secured before the controversial second yellow card. Slattery and Todd Cantwell tussled for the ball, and Slattery raised an arm which hit the Rangers midfielder.

The former Norwich star rolled around in agony, resulting in Slattery's second yellow to his disbelief, and replays showed that his hand made minimal contact with Cantwell's face.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, Ferguson stated his belief that the referee got the decision wrong.

"I know that went to VAR, but the decision to send him off, I thought it was very harsh indeed," Ferguson stated.

"It was a flick of the hand, and that's what you naturally do - if you feel a player coming in, you put your arms out to try and protect the ball, and that's what Slattery's done.

"I think the reaction, maybe going with the referee, he's maybe thought it was an elbow, but surely the referee's close enough to see it wasn't an elbow, and for me it was never a booking."

Was Cantwell in the wrong?

Whilst the January signing did exaggerate the contact, which surely influenced the referee's decision, the fact there was some contact means he arguably had a right to complain about a foul.

Although not necessarily a dive, it seems that Cantwell's reaction to the contact is what ultimately caused the referee to give a second yellow card.

Given that the score was already 4-2 when Slattery was sent off, it did not have an impact on the outcome of the game, but there has already been anger directed at Cantwell for his role in the decision.

Former referee Steven Conroy has branded Cantwell a "cheat," and that Slattery was simply "marking his territory."

Cantwell opened his account for Rangers at Fir Park, but the occasion may have been marred as a result of his antics, given the angry reaction it has caused.