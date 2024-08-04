Highlights Rangers are working hard to secure the signing of Tyrese Campbell, who has shown impressive consistency in goal contributions throughout his career.

Campbell has attracted interest from multiple Championship clubs, with Rangers being one of them in the mix for the free agent forward.

Philippe Clement is focused on enhancing Rangers' title hopes with strategic summer signings, and Campbell could be a shrewd addition to the team.

Rangers are tussling with a number of English clubs to complete the signing of a "great finisher" this summer, according to a new claim from journalist Darren Witcoop.

Rangers enjoying excellent summer

Philippe Clement knew that fresh faces were needed in the summer transfer window, in order to enhance their hopes of Scottish Premiership title glory this season, and it's fair to say that the Gers manager isn't messing around.

In total, Rangers have already completed nine signings, with the arrival of Robin Propper from FC Twente the most recent addition earlier this week. The 30-year-old arrives as a hugely experienced signing, captaining his former side and spending three years there.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Diomande has completed a permanent move to Ibrox after being on loan there last season, and a fee has also been spent on Hamza Igamane, who has come in from FAR Rabat. There have been free signings, too, from Connor Barron to Liam Kelly, in what has been a productive summer to date.

There have both other rumoured targets for Rangers between now and the end of the window, though, with Marco van Ginkel one player who Clement is thought to be trying hard to snap up. The 31-year-old is an experienced head, having once played for Chelsea, while a player at the other end of his career, Hannibal Mejbri, is wanted from Manchester United.

Rangers keen on signing "great finisher"

Taking to X, Witcoop reported that Rangers are still interested in signing free agent Tyrese Campbell this summer, but they are far from alone in being in the mix.

Campbell could be a really shrewd signing by the Gers in the coming weeks, having departed Stoke City at the end of last season, following six years at the club.

The 24-year-old is still a fairly young player with lots to offer at a certain level, and his tally of 57 goal contributions (36 goals and 21 assists) in 164 appearances for his former club highlight impressive levels of consistency when it comes to end product.

Campbell has been highly thought of for some time now, initially playing for Manchester City at youth team level, scoring 27 times in just 45 games in Premier League 2. He was once hailed by former Stoke manager Michael O'Neill, too, who said of him:

"Tyrese is a great finisher. If you are a good finisher you have to get in the positions and he did that today. He’s not looked the same since he came back, but today he was excellent and did a lot of good work. He is a young player who is still developing. When he is in that mood, defenders are frightened at this level."

Tyrese Campbell career stats Appearances Goals Assists Stoke City 164 36 21 Stoke City Under-21s 53 29 4 Shrewsbury Town 15 5 0 Stoke City Under-18s 13 10 0

There is clearly competition for Campbell's signature, so Rangers may not find it easy to get their man, but they can offer him a chance of title glory, not to mention playing for one of Britain's biggest clubs historically. If he was their 10th signing of the summer, it could feel like a coup.