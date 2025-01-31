Glasgow Rangers secured a top-eight finish in the Europa League group stage, which ensures they qualify for the last-16 without having to play two playoff ties.

It was a good performance by Philippe Clement’s men, with Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny impressing notably at Ibrox on Thursday evening during the 2-1 win over USG.

Thoughts will now turn to the weekend as Ross County travel to Glasgow for the Premiership clash between the two clubs. While Clement will be aiming for three points, one eye will be on signing another player or two before the window closes on Monday.

Kieran Dowell and Rabbi Matondo have both departed on loan moves, freeing up some space in the first-team squad for a new signing. Plenty of names have been linked in the previous few weeks, but the Belgian will only bring someone in if they can make a valuable contribution.

The latest transfer news has seen the Light Blues linked with someone who they wanted to bring to Glasgow last summer, but no move materialised.

Will it be a case of second-time lucky?

Rangers transfer news

As reported by DaveOCKOP, Rangers are showing interest in Bobby Clark, who currently plays for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

The youngster made the move to the continent from Liverpool last summer for a fee in the region of £6m, yet it hasn’t quite worked out as expected, especially following the arrival of new coach Thomas Letsch.

Any move would be a temporary one, with Clark joining the Light Blues for the rest of the season, but the club have competition. indeed, Swansea City, Derby County and Hull City are all keen on the 19-year-old, but it remains to be seen whether Salzburg will sanction a loan move.

While developing a player for another club isn’t exactly what Clement will be looking for, it is clear Clark could add some dynamism to the midfield.

He has even been compared to a former Gers midfield icon, who shone for the club during a three-year spell in the 1990s – Paul Gascoigne.

Why Bobby Clark could have shades of Paul Gascoigne

The former Liverpool youngster - who reportedly earns £3.5k-per-week in Austria - started his career in the northeast with Newcastle United, similar to Gascoigne.

Gazza entered senior football by making his mark at the Magpies, before moving to Tottenham Hotspur, where his career took off.

The former England international arguably enjoyed his most consistent spell at Ibrox, however, helping the Gers win two domestic titles, while also securing a Scottish Cup and League Cup winners' medals.