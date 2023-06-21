Glasgow Rangers could have found their own version of a top-flight star as Michael Beale's interest in Cyriel Dessers has become well-known in recent weeks...

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

With the Teddy Bears' arch-rivals retaining the Scottish Premiership last season, the Glasgow giants have got their work cut out for them if they're to overthrow the Hoops, so expect a busy summer from Beale's side.

Already, the club has been linked to numerous names as they look to strengthen the squad.

The likes of Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Cresswell are just a couple of the many names that have been linked with Rangers so far this summer.

One other name that the club are reportedly interested in is the Cremonese frontman, whose underlying stats and style of play are very similar to the Premier League star Callum Wilson.

Adding a goalscorer to the side is vital for Rangers, but adding one who so closely resembles a star like the Newcastle United and England man could be pivotal in the club regaining their status as Scottish champions.

How does Cyriel Dessers compare to Callum Wilson?

According to Opta Analyst, the underlying numbers between the duo are very similar. In fact, the player comparison tool gave them a 65.6% similarity score.

The duo take a similar number of shots per game, with Dessers - who is reportedly valued at just £7m - averaging 1.9 shots a game, while Wilson averaged 2.4 and the majority of both forwards' efforts came within the penalty area.

In fact, both men spent plenty of time inside the opposition area, with the Cremona forward among the top 95% of strikers in the top five European leagues for touches inside the penalty box, while Wilson was among the top 89%.

Another similarity the pair share is their aerial ability, with the "phenomenal" and "incredible" Dessers - as once hailed by ESPN correspondent Cecilia Lagos - in the 38th percentile of forwards in Europe's top five leagues in terms of aerial battles won, while Wilson put up similar numbers, with the Newcastle striker in the 40th percentile.

Comparatively, the strikers very rarely showcase a level of ball-carrying ability either, with the Serie A man's average of 0.5 successful dribbles a game almost identical to Wilson's 0.4 successful dribbles a game.

While the Newcastle man enjoyed a much more prolific season last campaign, the attributes and the tools are all there for the ten-goal machine to replicate his success if he were to make a move to Rangers, providing the club with a strong, goalscoring poacher that may help swing the balance of power in Scotland as they chase Celtic again next season.