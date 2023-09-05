Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale was backed by the board throughout the summer transfer window as they allowed him to overhaul the playing squad.

Who did Rangers sign this summer?

The Light Blues manager was able to bolster his options across the pitch with nine new additions after his failure to secure a single trophy during the 2022/23 campaign.

Player signed Type of deal Leon Balogun Permanent Sam Lammers Permanent Danilo Permanent Cyriel Dessers Permanent Kieran Dowell Permanent Dujon Sterling Permanent Jack Butland Permanent Jose Cifuentes Permanent Abdallah Sima Loan

Eight players arrived at Ibrox on permanent deals, which included four coming in on free transfers after their contracts at their respective former clubs expired, while Sima joined on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion to improve the depth out wide.

Rangers ended last season without a piece of silverware as they finished second in the Scottish Premiership, were knocked out of the Champions League during the group stages, and failed to win either domestic cup competition. It was thought, therefore, that a certain Cyriel Dessers would save them from that slump. Think again.

How many goals has Cyriel Dessers scored this season?

One signing who has already endured a difficult start to life in Scotland is the Nigeria international Dessers. the former Serie A marksman has found the back of the net JUST twice so far and his poor form could open the door for academy forward Zak Lovelace to make an impact.

The Light Blues signed the misfiring striker from Italian side Cremonese for a reported package of €6.5m (£5.6m) over the summer but he is yet to prove his worth to the Scottish giants as of yet.

His worst performance in a Rangers shirt to date arguably came in a substitute appearance against Servette in a Champions League qualifier last month. Dessers recorded a dreadful Sofascore rating of 5.7 as he missed two 'big chances' and lost all eight of his duels to go along with just five completed passes over 29 minutes of action.

The 28-year-old's Scottish Premiership form has also left plenty to be desired as he is yet to score his first league goal for the Gers this season.

Dessers has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.70, which is the 18th-highest score within the squad, across four top-flight starts for Beale and has failed to find the back of the net a single time.

He cannot blame his teammates for a lack of service coming his way at the top end of the pitch either as the Nigerian finisher has spurned four 'big chances' in front of goal.

This shows that his finishing has been incredibly questionable as the summer signing has missed six 'big chances' and scored two goals, one of which was a penalty against Greenock Morton in the League Cup, in nine competitive matches for the club.

His lack of athleticism has also been an issue for him in the Premiership this season. Indeed, the ex-Cremonese ace has lost a staggering 81% of his ground duels across his four league appearances for the club, which shows that opposition defenders are finding it far too easy to get the better of him on the deck.

Clearly, Dessers is not moving his feet, or body, quickly enough in order to get beat players in physical contests to retain or regain possession for his side.

His poor start to life in Scotland could now allow Beale to dip into the academy to finally offer Lovelace the chance to prove himself at first-team level after a phenomenal debut campaign for the youth team last season.

How old is Zak Lovelace?

The talented finisher only turned 17 at the start of the year so there is no rush to integrate him into the senior squad at such a young age.

However, Dessers' poor form for the Light Blues could force the head coach's hand as the superb youngster's fantastic record for the academy sides last term suggests that the potential is there for him to be able to make the step up and eventually serve as an upgrade.

He has already played seven senior matches in his career to date, with two coming for Rangers last season and five coming for Millwall at the age of 16 prior to his move to Ibrox in 2022.

How many goals has Lovelace scored for Rangers?

The prolific sensation enjoyed a stunning 2022/23 campaign with the B team as he plundered an eye-catching 15 goals and six assists in 26 Lowland League matches.

Lovelace, who was lauded as "exciting" by ex-sporting director Ross Wilson, also showcased his immense attacking talent at U19 level with two goals and four assists in six UEFA Youth League outings.

The teenager, who has also started the current term with one goal in two Challenge Cup appearances, has proven himself to be a consistent and reliable scorer for the Scottish giants since his switch from Millwall, whilst he has also been able to display his creativity with a number of assists.

What is Zak Lovelace's style of play?

His versatility also works in his favour as the exciting youngster is capable of playing in a multitude of roles across the attack; including through the middle as a centre-forward and on either flank as a winger or wide attacker.

This shows that Lovelace is a dynamic hotshot who has the athleticism and pace to be able to play on the flanks as well as being able to lead the line as a number nine, suggesting that he may be able to offer superior movement to stretch defences in comparison to Dessers.

The former Lions prospect's record, in terms of goals and assists, also proves that the potential is there for him to provide more quality than the Nigeria international at the top end of the pitch if he is able to translate his form over to the first team in the coming months.

What does the future hold for Zak Lovelace?

Rangers travel away to play St. Johnstone after the international break. Beale should surely name Lovelace as one of his substitutes with the view to bringing him off the bench to see how he fares.

The English head coach could slowly bed the 17-year-old into the first-team fold with a few cameo appearances before finally offering him a chance to start a match.

Should the teen perform well then he could be the Dessers upgrade that Rangers are seemingly in need of at the moment.