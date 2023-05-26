The summer transfer window may not yet have opened, although Glasgow Rangers have already wrapped up their first piece of business, following the news that Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell will be joining the club ahead of next season.

The 25-year-old - who has just a matter of weeks left on his existing deal at Carrow Road - has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Ibrox outfit and will officially join the Old Firm giants on 1 July, having spent the last three years with the Canaries.

The former Everton youth star will be hoping to emulate the success of his ex-Norwich teammate, Todd Cantwell, in Glasgow, with the latter man having swiftly warmed himself to Gers supporters with four goals in his last four Scottish Premiership games, following his arrival back in January.

In the case of Dowell, the one-time England U21 international is set to link up with Michael Beale and co after bagging five goals and three assists in 23 Championship games in the most recent campaign, having typically operated in central midfield or on the flanks in that time.

The addition of the 6 foot 1 playmaker may well be the first of many for the Light Blues this summer, with recent reports suggesting that Beale is interested in another midfield maestro - Parfait Guiagon.

Who is Parfait Guiagon?

The 22-year-old is an attacking midfielder who currently plies his trade for Maccabi Tel Aviv, with speculation in Israel suggesting that the Ivorian gem has been watched by the Scottish outfit throughout the season and could potentially be up for grabs for the right price this summer.

Much like Dowell, the 5 foot 7 dynamo could help to provide a further attacking threat to Beale's side having chipped in with four goals and two assists in the most recent campaign, including five goal involvements in 25 league outings.

While those numbers are far from spectacular, Guiagon has previously been hailed as "one of the most talented youngsters in Israel's premier league" by respected insider, R.D Football Scout, having also been dubbed "magnificent" by the same source.

The promising gem has also been tipped for big things over recent years having earned an inclusion in The Guardian's 'Next Gen List' back in 2018, placing him among the 60 most exciting young talents in world football.

That report revealed that the then-teenager had even had trials at the likes of Barcelona and Monaco, as well as earning the interest of Anderlecht, albeit while ultimately failing to seal a move to an elite European side after seemingly being mismanaged by a string of agents.

As journalist Maher Mezahi has noted Guiagon's progress since then, the intriguing ace is seemingly the 'creative outlet' for his current side and 'should be moving to a more prestigious league sooner rather than later', hence why the likes of Rangers are keeping a close eye on his progress.

That creative flair is mirrored by Dowell who created six big chances and averaged one key pass per game during the 2022/23 campaign, with Beale set to potentially have two figures on his hands who can help to provide quality service to the forward line.

That would certainly be an exciting prospect for those at Ibrox...