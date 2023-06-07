Glasow Rangers head coach Michael Beale is working hard to bolster his playing squad with a view to competing for major honours next term.

The Light Blues ended the 2022/23 campaign without a single trophy to show for their efforts and must rectify that by competing on all fronts next season.

To do that, the Gers could need to overhaul their roster and work has already started on that front as Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling are set to come through the door, whilst the likes of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos have already departed.

Another player who could be on his way out of Ibrox in the coming weeks is central midfielder Glen Kamara, who has been linked with an exit.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Galatasaray and Besiktas are both keen on the Finland international, who will be allowed to leave for a fee in the region of £6m this summer.

Who could replace Glen Kamara at Rangers?

Beale could brutally ditch the former Arsenal academy graduate by striking a deal to sign LAFC central midfielder Jose Cifuentes ahead of next season.

The Gers are reportedly eyeing the Colombia international and bringing the ace through the door at Ibrox in the coming weeks would allow Kamara to move the other way, as it would provide Beale with the dud's replacement.

In the Scottish Premiership in 22/23, the 27-year-old averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.78 across 22 appearances, as well as just one key pass and one tackle and interception combined per match.

The Finnish midfielder, who lost 53% of his duels in the division, struggled throughout the campaign and his statistics in the league suggest that the lightweight failed to make much of an impact in or out of possession. He did not win the ball back for his side on a regular basis or provide his teammates with chances to score too often.

Cifuentes, meanwhile, has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.83 across 11 MLS appearances in 2023 and averaged 1.5 key passes and 2.3 tackles and interceptions per game in the middle of the park.

The Colombian dynamo, who LAFC general manager John Thorrington claimed "has absolutely everything he needs to succeed", has also averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.00 across seven outings in the CONCACAF Champions League this year and created four 'big chances' for his teammates in those clashes.

These statistics suggest that the ace, who is three years younger than the Gers dud, could be a big upgrade on Kamara due to his ability to cut out opposition attacks more frequently as well as being able to create more for others with his quality on the ball.