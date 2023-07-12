Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale officially completed his seventh new signing of the summer transfer window earlier today.

Central defender Leon Balogun has signed for the Light Blues on a one-year contract following a significant injury blow to 19-year-old talent Leon King in pre-season.

The Nigerian international has joined Sam Lammers, Dujon Sterling, Cyriel Dessers, Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, and Abdallah Sima as one of the fresh arrivals ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, the Gers boss is poised to dip back into the market again before the deadline passes and a striker appears to be on his wishlist.

Antonio Colak has been placed on the chopping block in order to free up space for further additions, with Werder Bremen interested in a deal to sign the Croatia international.

His exit would open the door for another centre-forward to join and Beale must now swoop for reported transfer target Haji Wright, who is valued at £7m by Antalyaspor.

How many goals did Haji Wright score last season?

The 25-year-old marksman plundered 15 goals in 27 Super Lig appearances for his current club during the 2022/23 campaign, which came after an impressive 14 goals in 21 league starts throughout the previous term.

Wright, who was once described as a “dangerous striker” by former Schalke sporting director Horst Heldt, would come in as the club's most-prolific number nine as Dessers (six) and Lammers (two) both struggled to find the back of the net on a consistent basis for their respective teams last season.

Therefore, the USA international could be the dream player to form an unstoppable pairing with Fashion Sakala at the top end of the pitch.

The Zambian dynamo caught the eye with his excellent performances throughout the Scottish Premiership season. He produced 12 goals and seven assists in 22 starts whilst being deployed out wide as well as through the middle at times.

Only Colak (14) and James Tavernier (16) scored more league goals for Rangers than the 26-year-old firework, who also ranked fourth in the squad for assists.

The £8.3k-per-week speedster proved himself to be a superb attacking outlet for Beale on the right with his ability to offer a significant goal threat whilst also being a creator for his teammates.

Ryan Kent, who scored three goals and provided eight league assists, moving on at the end of his contract last month could place more emphasis on Sakaka being a creative presence out wide, which is why the signing of Wright could be a shrewd one.

The USNMT ace has proven himself to be a prolific goalscorer in Turkish football and his statistics suggest that the potential is there for him to be Beale's first-choice number nine if he can translate that form over to Scotland.

He could provide Sakala with a consistent and lethal finisher to find in the box, whilst the Zambia international also has the quality to chip in with goals of his own.

This could, therefore, form an unstoppable partnership for the Light Blues as they would have two excellent forwards who can punish opposition teams with their ability to find the back of the net.