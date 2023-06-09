Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale has wasted no time in attempting to bolster his playing squad at Ibrox ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Light Blues boss has moved swiftly to secure the signings of Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, and Dujon Sterling on free transfers from Norwich, Crystal Palace, and Chelsea respectively to improve his options across the pitch.

However, first-team recruitment is not the only way in which the Englishman can improve the squad as adding more fresh talent to the B-Team could help the Gers to bring stars through to the senior set-up in the future.

For example, former sporting director Ross Wilson snapped up centre-forward Zak Lovelace at the age of 16 from Millwall last summer after the young ace had made five appearances for the English side.

He had shown excellent promise by breaking into a first-team environment at such a young age and has carried that potential over to Rangers.

The 17-year-old plundered 18 goals and ten assists in all competitions for the Gers academy side in 22/23 and earned himself two senior outings under Beale. The manager could now look to replicate that masterclass with Ryan One.

Who is Ryan One?

The 16-year-old striker currently plays for Championship side Hamilton Academical and is a reported transfer target for Rangers this summer.

TEAMtalk recently claimed that the Gers and Celtic are eyeing the 'dazzling' attacker, alongside a number of teams including Liverpool and Newcastle United from the Premier League.

The Ibrox giants could now repeat the masterclass they played with Lovelace, who has now emerged as a first-team option, by bringing another talented 16-year-old to the club who has already started to make waves in senior football.

One, who was described as "big" by teammate Reegan Mimnaugh, does not turn 17 until the end of this month but has already racked up 28 first-team appearances for Hamilton in all competitions and featured 17 times in the Championship in 22/23.

Lovelace had not scored a single goal in his senior outings for Millwall, meaning that supporters should not be put off by the Accies star's tally of two in his career so far.

He has shown maturity and quality that belies his years to break onto the scene at Hamilton at such a young age and Rangers could land themselves a future star by beating off interest from the Premier League to secure his signature.

The long list of clubs eyeing a swoop suggests that the young whiz is doing all the right things to prove that he has the potential to make a name for himself in the game and the Light Blues should be looking to be the place where he can truly excel.

Lovelace has been an excellent addition to the B-Team and looks to be a superb prospect for Beale's side in the future; a path that One could follow if he rejects a move down south to stay in Scotland.