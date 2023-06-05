Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale failed to secure a single trophy in his first campaign, albeit not a full one, in charge of the Scottish giants.

The English boss is now working hard to build a team that is capable of competing for major honours next term and has already secured deals to sign Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling on free transfers from Norwich and Chelsea respectively.

Along with incomings, there could be plenty of players on their way out of Ibrox this summer and following the likes of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, whose contracts expired at the end of last month.

Back in May, The Scottish Sun reported that the Light Blues are open to bids for the Croatian number nine and claimed that the centre-forward would be interested in a move to the Bundesliga in Germany if an offer comes his way.

Who could replace Antonio Colak at Rangers?

Beale could brutally ditch Colak and move him on from Ibrox in the coming weeks or months by sealing a deal to snap up reported target Sam Lammers, as the Dutchman could replace the ex-PAOK star.

According to the printed edition of The Scottish Daily Mail (via Ibrox News) on Monday of last week, the Gers have been keeping tabs on the attacker, who sees his contract with Empoli expire at the end of the month.

The £17k-per-week titan could, therefore, be available on a free transfer, unless he pens a new deal with the Italian side, and has the potential to be an excellent replacement for the current Gers marksman.

Lammers, who talent scout Jacek Kulig once hailed as "perfectly two-footed", has only scored four goals in 50 appearances in the Serie A and his record in Italy does not suggest that he would be a prolific scorer for Rangers.

However, the former Dutch youth international did plunder 19 goals and five assists in 35 matches for Heerenveen in all competitions and was directly involved in 40 goals in 63 outings for PSV at U21 level prior to his move to the Italian top-flight.

During the 2018/19 campaign, Lammers averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.24 across 30 starts and contributed with 16 goals and 12 'big chances' created for his teammates on loan at Heerenveen.

These statistics suggest that there is an excellent striker, who can regularly find the back of the net and open up spaces for his teammates to score, for Beale to unearth, and he could replace Colak, who managed three goals and one assist in 11 Scottish Premiership matches after the World Cup break.

The Gers head coach could brutally ditch the 29-year-old Gers forward by signing Lammers as it would allow the club to jettison the Croatian finisher without worrying about the space his exit would create in the squad.