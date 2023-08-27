Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale has been a busy man throughout the summer transfer window as he has managed to snap up nine new additions for his first-team squad.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

The Light Blues have swooped to sign Sam Lammers, Danilo, Cyriel Dessers, Leon Balogun, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, and Jose Cifuentes on permanent deals.

They have also brought in winger Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion to bolster their attacking options.

Earlier this month, Beale revealed that he would like to bring in a player to replace what the club lost when Ryan Kent opted to depart on a free transfer to join Fenerbahce earlier in the window.

One winger who has been linked with a switch to Ibrox this summer is Sunderland star Jack Clarke, although it remains to be seen how viable a deal is as the English side have placed a £15m valuation over his head.

How good is Jack Clarke?

The 22-year-old dynamo is a fantastic forward who could be an exceptional signing for Rangers if his form in the Championship translates over to Scottish football.

He could be a lethal partner for current Gers striker Cyriel Dessers as the talented ace has the quality to create chances for the number nine on a regular basis whilst also being able to finish off the opportunities that the ex-Cremonese star is able to provide him with.

Last season, Clarke, whose ability was once hailed as "effortless" by former Premier League forward Noel Whelan, caught the eye for the Black Cats with nine goals and 12 assists, alongside 1.7 key passes per match for his teammates.

Meanwhile, no Rangers player managed more than nine assists throughout the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership campaign and no current Gers midfielder or forward with at least five starts produced more than 1.3 key passes per game.

These statistics suggest that the Sunderland magician has the potential to be an outstanding creative presence for Beale on the left flank, which could help Dessers rediscover the form he showed during the 2021/22 season.

The Nigeria international racked up 20 goals and four assists in 41 appearances for Feyenoord, which included an exceptional ten goals and one assist in seven Europa Conference League starts.

This suggests that the 28-year-old marksman has the quality to be a regular scorer, having proven himself in Europe and at a respectable level in the Netherlands, and Clarke's presence out wide could provide him with the chances he needs to hit his stride.

Dessers, however, has also displayed his ability as a creator from a no.9 position with two key passes per game in the Premiership - more than any other midfielder or forward - and two assists in three League Cup and Champions League matches combined.

Therefore, the Nigerian finisher could also be the perfect foil for Clarke to play off around the box as the English hotshot's nine league goals last season indicate that he has the ability to drive forward to score from the chances Dessers can create.

These statistics suggest that the pair could form a lethal partnership in the final third for Rangers if Beale is able to secure a deal for the Sunderland whiz before the deadline.