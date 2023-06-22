Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale has been a busy man in the summer transfer window as he has wasted no time in attempting to bolster his squad at Ibrox ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, and Jack Butland have all been snapped up on free transfers from Norwich, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace respectively and will officially arrive on the 1st of July.

The club have also completed the permanent signing of Dutch centre-forward Sam Lammers for an undisclosed fee from Serie A side Atalanta to improve their options at the top end of the pitch.

However, one number nine from the Italian top flight who will not be joining the Light Blues this summer is Cremonese ace Cyriel Dessers.

The Gers were reportedly closing in on an initial €4.2m (£3.6m) deal for the Nigerian but the 28-year-old has opted to turn down a move to Ibrox as he would prefer to remain in Italy, despite his team's relegation to Serie B.

Rangers transfer news - Lyndon Dykes interest

Beale could move on from Dessers this month by completing a deal to sign reported transfer target Lyndon Dykes, who is currently playing in the Championship with Queens Park Rangers.

The Scotland international has the potential to be a shrewd addition to the squad as he has already worked with the Light Blues boss in the past and is a proven performer in the Scottish Premiership.

Dykes played under Beale at the start of 22/23 before the Englishman made the switch to Ibrox and plundered six goals in 21 league outings before he went on to score two in the 18 games after the coach's departure.

The 27-year-old, who registered a goal and an assist in Scotland's recent 2-1 win over Norway, clearly thrived under the Rangers chief and this is backed up by the 42-year-old saying "he is giving me everything he can give me" during their time together.

Adapting to football in the Premiership could also be easy for the Australian-born marksman, who ex-boss Mark Warburton hailed as "outstanding", as the powerhouse racked up 11 goals and eight assists in 28 top-flight outings for Livingston before his move to England.

Dykes could be an ideal option to bolster the club's number nine options due to his pre-existing relationship with the manager and his knowledge of Scottish football.

Therefore, Beale could forget about Dessers and move on from the forward, who scored six Serie A goals in 22/23 and has no experience in Scotland, by reuniting with the £8k-per-week QPR ace this summer.