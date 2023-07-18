After a summer transfer window full of fresh additions for Glasgow Rangers, the club are now closing in on the sale of one of their first-team players...

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

According to The Scottish Sun, the Light Blues have accepted an offer from Pendikspor for right winger Scott Wright ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that Michael Beale's side have given the forward the green light to seal a move to Turkey for a fee in the region of £500k.

It states that the former Aberdeen player will now travel to meet with the Super Lig team before making a final decision on whether or not he wants to ditch Ibrox for a new start elsewhere.

Who could replace Scott Wright at Rangers?

Beale could find an exceptional replacement for Wright by reigniting the club's interest in Aris Thessaloniki attacker Luis Palma over the coming weeks.

Football Insider reported in May that a move for the Honduras international was 'unlikely' due to interest from other clubs in Europe, but the 23-year-old is yet to secure a transfer elsewhere which could open the door for the Gers to go back in for his services.

The talented dynamo, who has been valued at €5m (£4.3m) by the Greek side, could come in as the dream player to take over from Wright as his numbers last season suggest that he would offer far more at the top end of the pitch.

Palma averaged a superb Sofascore rating of 7.12 across 29 Super League appearances for Aris, which would have placed him seventh within the Rangers squad.

The exciting maestro showcased his attacking quality with an impressive return of 11 goals and four assists in 20 league starts. For context, Fashion Sakala - who also played as a striker - was the only wide player with more than ten Scottish Premiership goals (12).

These statistics suggest that the Honduras ace, who was hailed for his “brilliant” goal contributions by agent Paulo Hernandez, has the potential to provide Beale with more firepower in the wide areas if he can translate that over to Scotland.

Whereas, Wright was unable to prove himself to be a reliable option for the former QPR head coach. The ex-Dons winger averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.63 across 23 matches last term, which placed him 30th out of 31 Rangers players.

He failed to find the back of the net on any occasion and contributed with just one assist for the team. This came after the 25-year-old managed four goals and one assist across 19 Premiership games during the 2021/22 campaign.

The only other Gers players with 20 or more appearances and zero goals last season were goalkeeper Allan McGregor and central defender Ben Davies, simply highlighting the startling lack of attacking quality the forward provided.

Therefore, Palma could be a fantastic replacement for Wright as the Aris sensation is a younger player whose form in Greece throughout the 2022/23 campaign showcased his potential to offer more as a scorer and creator of goals in comparison to the Scottish liability.