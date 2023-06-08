Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale has already snapped up three signings to bolster his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Jack Butland are all set to arrive at Ibrox at the start of next month on free transfers.

These deals follow on from his swoops to land Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell in the January transfer window, and they both caught the eye in the second half of 22/23.

Raskin arrived on a permanent deal from Standard Liege and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.90 across his 12 appearances in the Scottish Premiership and made 0.6 key passes per game and created one 'big chance' for his teammates.

However, there could be more to come from the Belgian talent as his form in the Pro League suggests that Beale could unlock more creativity from the 22-year-old.

How can Rangers unlock Nicolas Raskin?

The Light Blues head coach could unlock the best out of the young dynamo by securing a bargain free transfer for reported target Dimitrios Kourbelis.

He is a defensive midfielder by trade, who made 2.1 tackles and interceptions per game in the Greek top-flight in 22/23, and could be available for nothing this summer as his contract with Panathinaikos expires at the end of the month.

Bringing in an enforcer who can sit at the base of the midfield would allow Raskin to move further up the pitch and operate in areas where he can utilise his passing quality to open up the opposition.

In the first half of the 22/23 campaign, the Belgian maestro created four 'big chances' for his teammates and made 1.1 key passes per game, whilst averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.01, indicating that he has far more to give in the final third than he has displayed so far for the Gers and could improve the club's attack next term by taking on added responsibility in possession.

Kourbelis has played 167 career club matches as a number six, alongside appearances at right-back and centre-back, showing that he is experienced in that position and would be able to be a dependable option for Beale to call upon in front of the back four.

The £14k-per-week battler, who has been capped 30 times by Greece, displayed his defensive qualities during his country's attempts to qualify for the 2021 European Championships.

He made 3.8 tackles and interceptions per game across eight qualifying matches, demonstrating that he is capable of regularly cutting out opposition attacks.

Therefore, Beale could unlock Raskin's creativity in midfield by signing Kourbelis, whose defensive play was hailed as "superb" by journalist Josh Bunting, to sit behind the Belgian ace and allow him to push on and do what he does best further up the pitch.