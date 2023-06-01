Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale has wasted no time in working hard to improve his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling are both set to arrive on free transfers from Norwich and Chelsea respectively this summer and the manager could bolster the side further in the coming weeks.

Incoming signings will also allow the Light Blues to move on players who may not be part of Beale's long-term plans and the head coach must now ruthlessly ditch Kemar Roofe, who was linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday last year, by replacing him in the transfer window.

Who could replace Kemar Roofe?

Soon-to-be free agent Michael Olunga, who could be available for £7.5k-per-week, has been touted with a possible move to Scotland and his arrival would allow the manager to bin his current forward.

The Al-Duhail SC striker, who has scored 21 goals in 48 caps for Kenya, has an impressive goalscoring record in Qatar with 79 goals and seven assists in 80 appearances.

This comes after Olunga plundered 61 goals and 15 assists in 78 outings for Kashiwa Reysol in Japan, including 28 goals in 32 J1 League matches.

Whilst there is no guarantee that the Kenyan forward would reach similar levels in the Scottish Premiership, Kyogo Furuhashi scored 27 times in 51 games in the J1 League before his move to Celtic and has since racked up 31 goals in 46 top-flight clashes.

This suggests that it is possible for a player who excelled in the Japanese league to translate that form over to Scotland, which means that the Kenyan international could be a sensational addition to the squad.

Roofe, on the other hand, has found the back of the net 36 times in 78 matches and has not been a reliable option for Rangers due to his unfortunate fitness record.

Since arriving at Ibrox in the summer of 2020, the Jamaican international has missed a staggering 84 matches due to injury and this means that Beale cannot trust the attacker to be available to him on a regular basis moving forward, whereas Olunga has only suffered one significant injury since the start of 2018/19.

Therefore, Beale must sign the 6 foot 4 colossus, who his ex-boss Sabri Lamouchi once hailed as "special", to improve his options at the top end of the pitch as he could offer more in front of goal than Roofe and be more reliable in terms of his availability throughout the entire duration of the campaign.