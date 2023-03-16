Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale is potentially facing a nervy few months as a number of his first-team squad are out of contract at the end of the season.

One player who is on course to be a free agent in the summer is Light Blues star Ryan Kent and he is currently free to speak to other clubs to discuss a move elsewhere.

However, Football Insider reported in February that the Gers have the best offer on the table for the Englishman, despite Burnley laying their cards down, and that there is a growing positivity around the wizard remaining at Ibrox beyond this season.

How much is Ryan Kent worth now?

In March of last year, Football Transfers placed his Expected Transfer Value (xTV) at £8.9m (€10.2m) but that has plummeted down to £6.1m (€7m) at the time of writing.

The magician, whose xTV was once as high as £10.2m (€11.7m), has only scored five Premiership goals since the start of last season but a new contract, a full season, and pre-season working with Beale could help him to get back to his best.

Rangers and their head coach could strike gold with Kent by unearthing the best version of the gem, who - at 26 - still has plenty of time left to develop as he approaches his prime years.

January signing Nicolas Raskin recently lavished praise on his new teammate by saying that the forward is "famous in Europe" and "impossible" to take the ball off with the Englishman potentially earning that reputation for his terrific form in 2020/21.

Kent was a constant threat in the final third in the Premiership that season as the livewire produced ten goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances, while Beale was Steven Gerrard's assistant.

The maestro averaged a terrific Sofascore rating of 7.23 across the campaign, as he created 1.8 key passes per game and nine 'big chances' in total for his teammates, and has not managed a score higher than 7.06 in the division since then.

Beale was working with the talent on the training pitch as one of Gerrard's coaches when the ex-Liverpool man was producing his best football and this suggests that there is the potential for the pair to work well together again.

Therefore, the Ibrox boss could hit the jackpot with the 5 foot 8 dynamo by securing the attacker to a contract extension and then using pre-season to ensure that the Burnley target can reach his 2020/21 levels again, thus bringing his market value back up to where it once was.