Glasgow Rangers have four games left to play in the Scottish Premiership before the official end of the campaign but will end the year without a single trophy to show for their efforts.

The Light Blues have been knocked out of all the domestic and European cup competitions and their bitter rivals won the league title last week.

Michael Beale must now use the summer to build a squad capable of coming back next season to compete for trophies across the board.

Last month, the head coach promised supporters that the window would result in "the biggest rebuild this club has seen in a number of years" and this indicates that there will be plenty of movement, in and out, at Ibrox in the coming months.

Work is already underway as attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell is reportedly set to become the first signing of the summer. The gem has verbally agreed a three-year deal and completed a medical with the club ahead of a free transfer from Norwich.

Beale could now form a dream duo by swooping for another star from the English Championship to play alongside Dowell at the top end of the pitch in Joel Piroe.

Who is Joel Piroe?

The 23-year-old Dutchman plays for Swansea in the second division of English football and predominantly plays as a centre-forward.

Rangers have been touted with interest in the attacker ahead of the summer and his ability as a goalscorer could allow Dowell to thrive in Glasgow next term.

Piroe has plundered 19 goals in 43 Championship appearances for the Swans this season and his form comes off the back of producing 22 strikes in 45 outings in the division in 2021/22.

The £10k-per-week marksman, who was once hailed as a "danger man" by journalist Josh Bunting, has proven himself to be an excellent and reliable number nine at that level, which bodes well for any potential move to Rangers as he would arrive as a prolific goalscorer who is full of confidence.

Dowell, meanwhile, has created 23 chances and six 'big chances' for his teammates in 14 Championship starts for Norwich this season, after creating five 'big chances' in 12 starts in his previous campaign at that level in 2020/21.

The 25-year-old machine also ranks in the top 25% of players in his position for non-penalty goals and assists per 90 respectively in Europe's next eight leagues outside the major five over the last 365 days.

This suggests that the maestro is one of the most productive attacking midfielders around with his ability to score and assist goals.

Now, imagine Dowell providing Piroe with consistent 'big chances' to score from in a Rangers shirt next season.

hey could form an excellent link-up and be a huge part of the rebuild that Beale has promised, which is why the Gers must now swoop for the Swansea star after signing the Englishman from the Canaries.