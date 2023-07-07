Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale has wasted little time in his attempts to improve his playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Light Blues boss has already secured six new signings for the upcoming season after the club's failure to win any trophies last term.

They were unable to lift any silverware and the 42-year-old tactician will be hoping that his business this summer will allow them to compete domestically and in Europe in the coming months.

Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, and Dujon Sterling have all arrived at Ibrox over the last couple of months but there could be more to come.

It was reported last month that the Gers are interested in signing Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell and that they have already had one offer turned down for the England U21 international.

The 20-year-old is a right-footed central defender who could follow in Connor Goldson's footsteps in Glasgow, as a young English enforcer.

Rangers snapped the now-30-year-old ace up from Brighton for a fee in the region of £3m in 2018 and that deal has turned out to be a masterclass of a move by Steven Gerrard.

Goldson, who was 25 at the time of the switch, has racked up a staggering 261 competitive appearances for the club and started all 38 Scottish Premiership games in the 2020/21 title-winning campaign.

Gerrard invested in the right-footed Englishman back in 2018 and the Light Blues have reaped the benefits of that decision as the towering colossus has been a mainstay for the side over the last five years and played a key role during the aforementioned title success.

Rangers could now repeat that masterclass by swooping for the even-younger Cresswell this summer, as the Leeds starlet could be an exceptional long-term signing for the Glasgow giants.

His form on loan at Millwall whilst competing in the Championship last season suggests that the potential is there for him to be an excellent addition to Beale's squad, whilst his young age means that he has the scope to develop over time with more experience.

Cresswell averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13 across 28 league appearances for the Lions, whilst Goldson (7.29) was the only Gers centre-back to average a higher score in the Premiership.

The 20-year-old titan, whose heading ability was hailed as "powerful" by journalist Josh Bunting, showcased his dominance at the back with a duel success rate of 60%, which shows that he is able to come out on top in the majority of his physical battles.

The £5.4k-per-week ace also made 2.8 tackles and interceptions per game, in comparison to Goldson's 2.3, to win the ball back for his side on a consistent basis.

Cresswell's impressive statistics for Millwall suggest that the 6 foot 3 colossus has the defensive quality to be a consistent performer at the back for Rangers, in a similar fashion to the way that Goldson, who won 67% of his duels in the league last term, has been for the Light Blues over the years.

Therefore, Beale could repeat Gerrard's masterclass by swooping for another right-footed centre-back with the potential to be a dominant enforcer for the Scottish side for many years to come.