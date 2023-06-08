Glasgow Rangers continued their summer rebuild by announcing their third signing of the summer on Tuesday, welcoming Jack Butland to the club.

The experienced English goalkeeper is set to arrive at Ibrox on a free transfer from Crystal Palace at the start of next month and will join Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling, who agreed moves to Scotland before him.

Michael Beale's work in the market is far from done as the Light Blues boss is reportedly keen on a number of other deals to improve his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Daily Record recently claimed that the Gers are pursuing a deal to sign Cremonese centre-forward Cyriel Dessers, Nottingham Forest's Jonathan Panzo and Swansea winger Morgan Whittaker.

Who is Jonathan Panzo?

He is a 22-year-old central defender who spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Coventry City in the English Championship.

Beale must seal a swoop for the young left-footed enforcer as the ex-Monaco ace could be the future of the club's defence alongside academy graduate Leon King.

He happens to be the only first-team centre-back under the age of 26 as the likes of Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and John Souttar are in the prime years of their respective careers.

Therefore, the club could benefit from bringing a younger defender through the door as they could already have their future replacements for the current first-choice options in the building by the time they move on.

King and Panzo could complement each other tremendously well as the Rangers ace is a right-sided defender who plays on the other side, which means that they suit each other in terms of what they do in possession.

Both of them would be able to open up onto their stronger foot to play the ball out from the back, rather than playing next to a player who forces them onto their weaker foot, which could lead to lesser-quality passing if they are not as proficient on their other side.

Panzo has also proven himself to be a strong and capable defender at Championship level in England. The 22-year-old averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.99 across 29 appearances and won 58% of his individual duels.

King, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.89 across 15 outings in the Scottish Premiership and also won an excellent 58% of his physical contests, which shows that both players are able to get the better of their opponents more often than not in matches.

Therefore, Rangers must swoop for the £1.5m Forest ace, who was once praised as being "outstanding" by his former coach Mark Robins as he could be an excellent long-term signing for the club who is able to strike a connection with King in the years to come.