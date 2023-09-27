Glasgow Rangers return to action at Ibrox this evening as Michael Beale's side host Livingston in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

The Light Blues have the opportunity to make it to the last four of the competition and are coming into the game off the back of a 1-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend.

Cyriel Dessers scored the only goal of the game as the Gers claimed all three points to stay within four points of the top of the table.

What's the latest Rangers team news?

It has been confirmed that Wales international Rabbi Matondo will be unavailable for selection as he is set to be on the sidelines for around six weeks due to injury.

He was forced off the pitch during the first-half of the win over Motherwell with a knock and it has now been revealed that he has a knee issue that will see him out of action for almost two months.

This means that Beale will be forced to replace the ex-Manchester City prospect in the starting XI for this clash with Livingston and this injury could open the door for B team star Zak Lovelace to impress.

How has Matondo performed this season?

The talented winger has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign with two goals and two assists in all competitions for the Light Blues from out wide.

He has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.22 across five Scottish Premiership appearances so far this term, which is the 11th-best score within the squad as it stands, and contributed with one goal and two assists.

Matondo, who has created 1.2 chances per league match, has showcased his ability to make an impact at the top end of the pitch from a wide position and Lovelace is a player who has the potential to do the same if he can make the step up to the first-team.

How many goals has Lovelace scored for Rangers?

The 17-year-old whiz, who joined the club from Millwall in 2022, has racked up an eye-catching 19 goals for Rangers at B team and U19 level combined since the start of last season.

Lovelace, who was an unused substitute against Motherwell last weekend, produced 16 goals and six assists in 26 Lowland League matches throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

He also impressed on the European stage with two goals and four assists in six UEFA Youth League outings for the U19 side last term.

Former Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson described the English youngster as an "exciting" player and his statistics for the Gers back up that claim as he has proven himself to be a prolific provider of assists and goals at youth level.

Lovelace has only played 16 minutes of first-team football for the Scottish giants to date and has not been offered the chance to showcase his talent over the course of a full game, or at least 60 minutes.

This cup clash, coupled with Matondo's injury, could be the perfect opportunity for Beale to place some trust in the talented youngster to see if he can thrive in a senior setting and replicate his youth team form at a higher level.

Therefore, the head coach must finally unleash the teen dynamo who can be deployed through the middle as a centre-forward or off the left flank as a winger.