An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their plans to add to their goalkeeping department in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Ivor Pandur to Rangers?

According to the Daily Mail, the Light Blues are eyeing a potential swoop to sign Fortuna Sittard titan Ivor Pandur at the end of the season.

The report claims that the Scottish giants have sent scouts to watch the Croatia U21 prospect in action in the Eredivisie - catching his match against PSV on Sunday.

He is currently on loan to Fortuna from Italian side Hellas Verona but that move will become permanent in the summer after they exercised an option to tie him down until 2027.

How has Ivor Pandur performed this season?

The 23-year-old has been in fine form in the Dutch top-flight and his displays have been good enough to attract interest from Michael Beale, who could allow the star's current club to make an instant profit on him this summer if they opt to cash in straight away.

Pandur could come in as a big upgrade on Allan McGregor, whose contract is due to expire this summer, based on their respective performances in 2022/23.

The current Rangers 'keeper has made 23 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this term and averaged an unimpressive Sofascore rating of 6.71. He has only saved 59% of the shots on his goal and failed to get the ball in 14% of his attempted run-outs to make a clearance.

Pandur, meanwhile, has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.01 across 29 Eredivisie matches.

The 6 foot 1 shot-stopper, whose season was hailed as "excellent" by journalist Marco Conterio, has a save success rate of 69% and has won or cleared the ball in 100% of his attempted run-outs.

These statistics indicate that the Croatian colossus, who made seven Serie A appearances for Hellas Verona, would be a significant upgrade on McGregor between the sticks for the Light Blues.

The Fortuna glovesman has performed to a higher standard on a consistent basis whilst also boasting far more impressive shot-stopping and sweeping numbers.

He is more efficient, as shown by the aforementioned statistics, at keeping the ball out of the net and coming off his line to clear his lines than the veteran Scotsman, which means that the gem would prevent more goals and potential goalscoring chances for the opposition.

At the age of 23, the ace is also a staggering 18 years younger than the ex-Hull man and could offer more long-term value to the club - arriving as a player with potential rather than someone in the final few years of their career.

Therefore, Beale could improve his Rangers squad by ditching McGregor at the end of his contract this summer and swooping to sign the Croatian talent on a permanent deal.