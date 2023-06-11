An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their efforts to land a replacement for Alfredo Morelos in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Sam Lammers to Rangers?

According to Rangers Review, the Light Blues are closing in on a deal to sign Atalanta centre-forward Sam Lammers ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the Gers are on the verge of bringing the Dutchman to Ibrox for a fee in the region of £3m, whilst they are also attempting to sign Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese.

It states that the ex-PSV number nine is keen on a move to Scotland, and he now appears set to become Michael Beale's fourth signing of the summer, following on from Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, and Jack Butland.

What is Sam Lammers' style of play?

The 26-year-old is a forward who has the potential to be a dream Morelos heir having shown promise as a goalscorer who can also provide his teammates with chances to score.

Lammers has only registered five league goals combined in the last three seasons - playing in the Serie A and the Bundesliga - but his previous form in his home country suggests that there is still an excellent player to be unearthed as he enters his prime years.

The striker spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Heerenveen and enjoyed an exceptional campaign in the Eredivisie. He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.24 across 31 games and contributed with 16 goals and created 12 'big chances' for his teammates, to go along with 1.2 key passes per match.

At PSV, he caught the eye in the youth set-up with a stunning 46 goals and 21 assists in 101 matches for their U19 and U21 teams combined.

These statistics show that if Beale can get him back to his best, the marksman has the quality to deliver goals and assists on a regular basis from a centre-forward position, which is something that Morelos was able to do during his time at Ibrox.

The Colombian racked up 124 goals and 58 assists in 269 appearances for the Light Blues in all competitions. In 2021/22, the bullish attacker averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.32 across 26 Scottish Premiership outings as he plundered 11 goals and created nine 'big chances' for his teammates.

Morelos was able to regularly contribute at the top end of the box with finishes of his own and passes to set up others, which made him a double-edged threat in the final third.

Lammers, who was once described as "perfectly two-footed" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, certainly has the potential to be an excellent replacement for the now-free agent due to his goalscoring and creative talents as a centre-forward, which could make this £3m deal a possible coup for Beale.