Glasgow Rangers are in full-on transfer mode this month as they attempt to improve their squad after failing to secure a single trophy in the 2022/23 campaign.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was dismissed from his duties during the break for the 2022 World Cup and his replacement, Michael Beale, was unable to claw back the Scottish Premiership or win either of the domestic cups.

The English head coach is now hard at work to recruit new players for his team and has already wrapped up deals for Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling, who will join at the start of next month from Norwich and Chelsea respectively.

A recent report from the Daily Record claimed that the Light Blues remain keen on a deal to sign Swansea attacker Morgan Whittaker to bolster their attacking options, having previously seen three bids rejected for the youngster in January - the last of which totalled around £2m.

Should Rangers sign Morgan Whittaker?

Beale must secure a swoop to sign the versatile attacker, who can play out wide on the right or through the middle as a centre-forward, as he could form an exciting partnership with current Rangers ace Todd Cantwell in the final third.

Whittaker only started two games in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign for Swansea but the ace was able to showcase his potential on loan at Plymouth Argyle during the first half of the season.

The 22-year-old winger, who talent scout Jacek Kulig described as "flamboyant", averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.10 across 19 starts in League One and contributed with nine goals and seven assists from out wide.

He offered a goalscoring threat and consistently provided his teammates with service as the magician created seven 'big chances' and made 1.3 key passes per match for the English side.

These statistics suggest that the dynamo, who plundered a staggering 31 goals and 13 assists in 53 U18 games for Derby County, has the quality to make a huge impact in the final third by scoring and creating goals for his side, although the club would still be gambling on him being able to adjust to Scottish football.

This could make him an exciting player to watch alongside Cantwell in the number ten position for the Gers. The English playmaker averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.36 and chipped in with six goals and four assists in 15 Premiership starts for the club after joining from Norwich in January.

He created five 'big chances' for his teammates and registered 1.3 key passes per game and this shows that, like Whittaker, the 25-year-old is a game-changer as part of the frontline as the magician can be a match-winner with his ability to punish opposition teams with his finishing and passing abilities.

Therefore, Cantwell and Whittaker could be a dream pairing as part of the attacking trident behind the starting centre-forward, as they could create for each other and finish off the chances that come their way, and that is why Beale must swoop for the Swansea whiz.