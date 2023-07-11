An update has emerged on Michael Beale's plans to reshape his Glasgow Rangers playing squad during the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

According to journalist David McCarthy in the Daily Record [10/07/2023 - Page 45], Borna Barisic is one of four players on the chopping block ahead of the 2023/24 campaign (as relayed by Ibrox News).

The reporter has claimed that Ianis Hagi, Glen Kamara, and Ben Davies - who only joined the club from Liverpool last year - are also on the market, as the Light Blues are prepared to sell them all for the right price.

This comes after The Scottish Sun reported that Beale will need to sell at least three members of his first team before being able to splash out more cash on fresh arrivals before the deadline, with Croatian international Antonio Colak added to the list of possible departures as Werder Bremen eye his signature.

Football Scotland recently reported that Rangers remain interested in signing left-sided defender Jonathan Panzo, who is valued at £2.5m, from Nottingham Forest, although a deal is not advanced at this point in time.

How good is Jonathan Panzo?

The 22-year-old titan, who is capable of being deployed as a centre-back or left-back, enjoyed a strong season on loan with Coventry City in the English Championship last term and his performances suggest that he could be a good addition to Beale's squad.

Panzo could come in as Barisic's replacement due to his ability to play on the left, although the manager would seemingly need to wait until the sales are completed before officially securing the English tank's services.

The Forest prospect could provide an upgrade on the defensive side of the game.

He made 3.3 tackles and interceptions along with 2.9 clearances per game across 29 league starts last season, which is more than any Rangers full-back managed throughout the Scottish Premiership campaign.

Barisic made 2.8 tackles and interceptions alongside 1.1 clearances per outing for the Light Blues, whilst he also only won 0.9 aerial battles per clash - 1.1 fewer than Panzo.

These statistics suggest that the former Monaco titan, who was once lauded as being "outstanding" by his former Sky Blues boss Mark Robins, has the defensive skill set to outperform the Croatia international, by winning possession back for his side with a greater frequency and being more dominant in the air.

Barisic did, however, offer creativity from left-back as the 30-year-old dynamo assisted nine goals in 27 league starts for the Scottish giants.

Ridvan Yilmaz could fill some of that void, though, given the Turkey international assisted two goals in a run of five starts at the end of last season. That's after the young defender produced four assists in 23 league starts for Besiktas during the previous campaign.

The English boss would then have two different left-back options depending on what is needed in the next match.

Yilmaz would be the attacking, front-foot option, whilst Panzo could come in for difficult matches where his terrific defensive qualities will be required to keep the opposition out - such as in Europe.

Therefore, Beale must brutally ditch Barisic and sanction his exit in tandem with a swoop to sign the versatile Premier League defender before the deadline.