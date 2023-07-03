Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale is reportedly set to seal his sixth signing of the summer transfer window in the coming days.

The Light Blues boss has already snapped up Sam Lammers, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Abdallah Sima, and Kieran Dowell, with Cyriel Dessers now on the verge of arriving at Ibrox too.

Sky Sports have claimed that the Gers have agreed a deal with Italian side Cremonese to sign the 28-year-old centre-forward, and he may not be the last striker through the door ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Football Scotland recently revealed that Nigeria international Josh Maja is one of the names on the club's wanted list as they plot further additions to their squad.

Where would Josh Maja fit in at Rangers?

The English-born ace has played the majority of his senior career as a striker and would join Lammers, Dessers, Antonio Colak and Kemar Roofe as Beale's options in that area of the pitch.

Signing the former Bordeaux attacker, who is available on a free transfer, would allow the manager to part ways with one of his other number nines, as having five players to compete for one spot seems excessive.

It was reported by The Scottish Sun in May that the club would listen to offers for Croatia international Colak and the arrival of Maja would present Beale with the chance to ruthlessly ditch the former PAOK man.

The 29-year-old finisher scored four goals in 15 appearances for the English boss last season, after 14 strikes in 24 outings during the first half of the campaign, with that suggesting he struggled to adapt to the new way of playing.

Maja, on the other hand, is coming off the back of an impressive year in Ligue 2 with Bordeaux. The former Fulham man plundered 16 goals in 34 starts, highlighting his ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

He also produced 1.2 key passes per game and six assists to prove himself as a creator for his teammates, to go along with his own threat in the box.

Meanwhile, no Rangers forward managed more than 14 Scottish Premiership goals and Fashion Sakala (seven) was the only striker with over five assists.

This suggests that the Nigerian marksman, whose talent was dubbed "rare" by ex-Gers forward Jermain Defoe, has the potential to be an excellent option for Beale, while also being a possible upgrade on Colak, who assisted one goal and made a measly 0.5 key passes per league match last term.

Therefore, the Light Blues boss would be able to ruthlessly ditch the Rangers number nine from the club this summer with Maja able to take his place in the squad.