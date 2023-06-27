Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale has been a busy man in recent weeks as his side have made four signings ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite there being over two months left to run before the deadline passes, the Light Blues have moved swiftly to land Kieran Dowell, Sam Lammers, Dujon Sterling, and Jack Butland to bolster the squad.

However, they may not be done there as the Scottish giants have been linked with a host of other players in their bid to win the Scottish Premiership title back from their bitter rivals.

Incomings are not the only order of business for the club, though, as fresh arrivals also open the door for players to move on.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that Antonio Colak is being eyed by teams in Germany and could be sold after just one year at Ibrox.

Does Antonio Colak have a future at Rangers?

Beale could ruthlessly ditch the Croatian international in the coming weeks by securing a deal to snap up 20-year-old marksman Benie Traore.

According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon (25/06/2023), Rangers are one of the clubs interested in signing the Hacken centre-forward this summer. The striker is said to be available for a fee in the region of £5m, while Sheffield United and Celtic are also pursuing his signature.

Traore, who scout Jacek Kulig lauded as "talented" and a "jewel", has been in phenomenal form in the top-flight of Swedish football this year. He has plundered an outstanding 12 goals and three assists in 13 matches, while his average Sofascore rating of 7.25 would place him sixth within the Gers squad last term.

Colak, on the other hand, averaged a Scottish Premiership Sofascore rating of 7.11 across 25 appearances during the 2022/23 campaign to go along with his 14 goals and one assist for the club.

This indicates that the reported Light Blues target could provide more than the 29-year-old in the final third based on his superior scoring return of one strike every 1.08 matches - better than any Rangers player managed last season - compared to the Croatian forward's 1.79.

The former PAOK man created 0.5 Premiership chances per game for his teammates, whilst Traore's 1.4 league key passes per match for Hacken suggests that the Ivorian gem would be a big upgrade from a creative perspective - Fashion Sakala led the way for Beale's strikers with 1.5 per outing.

Therefore, the signing of the 20-year-old prodigy would allow Beale to end Colak's time at Ibrox as the English head coach would be bringing in a forward with the potential to offer far more quality, in terms of scoring goals and creating chances, week-in-week-out.