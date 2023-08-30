Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale has been able to bolster his squad with nine new additions throughout the summer transfer window so far.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

The Light Blues head coach has brought in Sam Lammers, Danilo, Cyriel Dessers, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, Leon Balogun, and Jose Cifuentes on permanent deals, whilst Abdallah Sima has arrived on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

That may not be the end of their incoming business as the Scottish giants still have until Friday night to complete any more deals to improve their team.

Read the latest Rangers transfer news HERE...

The Gers have been linked with a move for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, who has rejected a new contract at the Stadium of Light, this summer and the club could swoop to sign the Scotland international to finally replace Antonio Colak at Ibrox.

How good is Ross Stewart?

Beale could add a prolific scorer to his attacking arsenal with a deal for the 6 foot 3 marksman as he has been in phenomenal form for his club over the last two seasons.

The Scottish talisman has racked up 40 goals in 80 matches for the Black Cats and could provide the Rangers boss with a reliable scoring option at the top end of the pitch, which is something that his summer signings have failed to do thus far.

Lammers has scored one goal in seven appearances, Danilo has struck twice in seven outings, and Dessers has also scored two goals in seven matches, which shows that the new arrivals have been unable to find their feet in front of goal as of yet.

Colak, however, hit the ground running in Scotland last season with 11 goals and two assists in his first 12 Scottish Premiership clashes, along with three goals in four Champions League qualifiers in August.

Stewart's record for Sunderland suggests that he has the potential to be the focal point of the team as a clinical scorer, which is something Rangers appear to lack now that the Croatia international has moved on to Parma.

The 26-year-old finisher, who was once hailed as "unbelievable" by teammate Alex Pritchard, plundered an outstanding ten goals and three assists in 13 Championship appearances for the Black Cats last season.

He averaged a sensational Sofascore rating of 7.40 for Tony Mowbray's team, which is a score that would have placed him third within the Gers squad - only behind James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.

That came after the former Ross County hotshot notched 26 goals and created nine 'big chances' for his teammates in 49 League One games during the 2021/22 campaign to help his side earn promotion.

He is currently out of action with an Achilles injury but Rangers could gamble on him being able to pick up from where he left off over the last two years with Sunderland in order to be a fantastic number nine option for Beale.

Therefore, Stewart could be the eventual replacement for Colak, who was the club's top-scoring striker with 14 league goals last term, if the Gers can bring the prolific Scotsman to Ibrox before Friday's deadline to make up for the misfiring signings that have been made so far.