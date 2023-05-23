An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their efforts to secure a new midfield signing in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Jose Cifuentes to Rangers?

According to the Daily Record, the Light Blues are closing in on a deal to sign LAFC central midfielder Jose Cifuentes to bolster their squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that a deal is expected to be completed in the 'coming days' after his agent, Stefan Jarrin, came to Glasgow for talks earlier this month.

Jarrin is now said to be on the verge of sealing an agreement for the Ecuador international's personal terms with Rangers, which will lead to the club wrapping up talks with LAFC to sign the gem on a permanent basis.

His contract with the MLS side is due to expire in December and they are looking to cash in on the dynamo before losing him for nothing, which has allowed the Scottish giants to swoop in for him this summer.

Who is Jose Cifuentes?

He is a 24-year-old midfielder who currently plays for LAFC in America and the ace could come in as a dream heir to Steven Davis' place in Michael Beale's squad.

The 38-year-old is out of contract this summer and could be set to depart Ibrox after making 360 appearances for the club in all competitions over two spells.

Davis averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.90 in the Scottish Premiership this season and made 1.2 tackles and interceptions and 0.4 key passes per game from midfield.

Cifuentes' form in the MLS during the 2022 campaign for LAFC suggests that the youngster has the potential to be a dream heir to the Northern Ireland international, whilst also improving the team.

The Ecuador international averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.04 across 36 appearances in the division last year and made 2.3 tackles and interceptions and 1.3 key passes per game for his side.

These statistics indicate that the MLS star would provide more quality in his offensive and defensive actions in comparison to Davis, as he is able to win possession back and create for others more frequently in games.

Cifuentes, who general manager John Thorrington claimed "has absolutely everything he needs to succeed", does need to work on his passing, however, as his pass completion rate of 80% in 2022 is 10% lower than Davis' in the Premiership this term.

He is 14 years younger than the current Gers ace, though, and Beale could work with the maestro to improve his efficiency whilst retaining his creative qualities in possession.

Therefore, the 5 foot 9 talent has the potential to be an exceptional heir to Davis' position in the squad next season as he could offer more at both ends of the pitch whilst also being a player who can be part of the long-term plans at Ibrox.