Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale has been a busy man throughout the summer transfer window as a raft of fresh additions have come through the door at Ibrox.

The Gers have snapped up seven new signings to bolster their playing squad after the club's failure to secure a single piece of silverware last season.

Sam Lammers, Leon Balogun, Cyriel Dessers, Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima, Jack Butland, and Dujon Sterling have all arrived either permanently or on loan since the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the Scottish giants may not be done there as they still have well over a month to get their business done before September's deadline.

Last month, it was reported that the Light Blues are still in the race to land Malik Tillman on a second loan spell after his impressive performances for the club last term.

Bayern Munich, although they would be open to a sale, are prepared to sanction another temporary deal if the right opportunity comes about, whilst Premier League teams are also showing an interest in his services.

How many goals did Malik Tillman score last season?

The USA international plundered 12 goals across all competitions for Rangers and his return to Glasgow could allow Beale to brutally bin Ianis Hagi.

It was recently claimed that some unnamed teams in the Serie A are keeping tabs on the Romania international with a view to a potential swoop for his signature this summer, which could open up the door for the Gers to cash in on him.

The 24-year-old wizard missed 69 competitive games through a knee injury between January 2022 and 2023. He made his comeback under Beale last season and, understandably so, struggled to make a significant impact.

Hagi scored one goal and failed to create a single 'big chance' for his teammates across eight Scottish Premiership outings for the club, to go along with a Sofascore rating of 6.90 - the 15th-best score within the squad.

Tillman, on the other hand, ranked ninth on the team with an average Sofascore rating of 7.09. The £13k-per-week sensation, whose "infectious" attitude was hailed by ex-Gers boss Alex McLeish, racked up ten goals alongside 12 'big chances' created in 28 league matches for Rangers.

Fashion Sakala (12) was the only winger or midfielder with more Premiership goals than the German-born talent, which highlights how important the exceptional loanee was to the side with his ability at the top end of the pitch.

His form was also more impressive than Hagi's most successful campaign at Ibrox to date. The Romanian maestro averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.02 and contributed with seven goals to go along with six 'big chances' created in 33 matches during the 2020/21 title-winning season.

This suggests that Tillman has the ability to offer more, as a scorer and a creator, than Hagi in the final third as a midfielder or wide player.

Therefore, with the additions of Dowell and Sima to further bolster the club's options in those areas of the pitch, bringing the Bayern Munich dynamo back to Glasgow would allow Beale to cash in on Hagi amid interest from teams in Italy.