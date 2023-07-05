Glasgow Rangers have wasted little time in attempting to bolster their playing squad throughout the summer transfer window after the failures of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Light Blues ended last season without a single trophy to show for their efforts as the Ibrox outfit finished second in the Scottish Premiership and were knocked out of every cup competition.

Michael Beale has reacted to that by snapping up a host of fresh recruits with the aim of improving the team. Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima, Sam Lammers, Dujon Sterling, and Jack Butland have all come through the door, while Cyriel Dessers is also set to complete a £4.5m switch from Cremonese this month.

The club's business may not be done there, though, as further ins and outs could transpire before the deadline passes later this summer.

Is Ianis Hagi leaving Rangers?

One player who could be on their way out of Ibrox is attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi. Football Insider have reported that Italian side Lecce are working on a deal to land the Romania international, who the Gers are said to be open to cashing in on.

The outlet claimed that the ex-Genk star is a 'concrete' target for Lecce and that the Scottish giants are willing to sell the 24-year-old wizard in order to fund further additions.

Who could replace Ianis Hagi at Rangers?

Beale could ruthlessly bin the talented winger by reigniting the club's interest in Spanish magician Pablo Torre, who was a £4m transfer target for the Gers in 2021 before the gem's move to Barcelona for the same fee.

It was subsequently reported earlier this summer that the Light Blues could go back in for the 20-year-old, something that the Gers manager must now capitalise on.

Hagi missed 69 competitive matches through injury between 2022 and 2023 due to a knee problem. Upon his return he then struggled, as to be expected after such a long lay-off, with one goal and zero assists in 11 matches across all competitions last season.

Torre, on the other hand, only made 13 senior appearances for Barcelona as a squad option for Xavi last term. However, his form for Racing Santander during the previous campaign suggests that the potential is there for him to be an excellent signing.

The Spanish maestro scored ten goals and provided 11 assists in 34 outings as he showcased his ability to make a significant impact in the final third on a regular basis from a number ten position.

Torre, who was once described as "amazing" and a "magician" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, registered nine league assists during the 2021/22 season, one more than any Rangers midfielder managed in the Scottish Premiership last term.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for the Barcelona prospect to be an excellent addition to Beale's squad as his form for Racing shows that he could provide quality as a scorer and creator of goals.

His arrival would then allow the English tactician to green-light a move to Lecce for Hagi as it would provide him with cover in the attacking midfield position heading into next season.