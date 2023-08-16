Glasgow Rangers have already brought in new players to bolster Michael Beale's first-team squad during the summer transfer window but they may not be done there.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

The Light Blues have been able to strengthen their options in a number of positions across the park as they have signed Leon Balogun, Kieran Dowell, Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, Dujon Sterling, Jose Cifuentes, Jack Butland, and Danilo on permanent deals.

They have also snapped up winger Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Read the latest Rangers transfer news HERE...

There could be more to come from the Scottish giants, though, and one player who is reportedly on their radar is Sunderland centre-forward Ross Stewart, who is set to become a free-agent at the end of this season.

How good is Ross Stewart?

The 6 foot 3 marksman is an excellent striker whose form in the Championship for the Black Cats last season suggests that he would be a fantastic player for Beale.

Stewart racked up an outstanding ten goals and three assists across 13 league outings, which included 11 starts, and that came after his tally of 26 goals in 49 League One matches in the 2021/22 campaign.

He also averaged an exceptional Sofascore rating of 7.40 across the second division season, which is a score that would have placed him third with the Gers squad last term.

Whilst the Scotland international, who was once described as "unbelievable" by teammate Alex Pritchard, has the potential to be a prolific scorer for Rangers, his physicality is particularly impressive and that could be key to getting the best out of Danilo at Ibrox.

The current Gers forward, who joined from Feyenoord this summer, struggled on his own up front against Servette on Tuesday night as the physicality of the match was too much for him. As per Sofascore, he lost three of his four duels and failed to register a single shot on target.

This is not a one-off issue for the Brazilian ace as he lost 65% of his Eredivisie duels last season and only won 0.6 aerial battles per match for the Dutch outfit.

Stewart, on the other hand, won 49% of his physical contests for Sunderland in the Championship and won an eye-catching 3.5 aerial duels per game, as per Sofascore, which was 2.1 more per outing than any Gers forward managed.

This suggests that the Scottish hotshot has the strength, and height at 6 foot 3, to do the dirty work at the top end of the pitch. He can win flick-ons and hold the ball up against strong defenders to free up Danilo, who would then be able to play off the towering brute.

The 5 foot 9 talent scored ten goals in 14 Eredivisie starts last season and found the back of the net on his full Scottish Premiership debut against Livingston over the weekend.

He has the potential to score goals and having a centre-forward like Stewart to handle the physical side of the game and occupy defenders, which could allow the 24-year-old finisher to focus on getting himself into the best positions to score goals, rather than being outmuscled out of games as the lone frontman.

Therefore, Beale could land a dream partner for Danilo by signing the Sunderland striker and that is why the Gers should consider a swoop for him before the deadline next month.