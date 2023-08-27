The summer transfer window officially slams shut on Friday and Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale could reach double figures for signings before the deadline.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

Nine players have already come through the door at Ibrox since the end of the 2022/23 campaign and the Scottish giants still have just under a week to make further additions.

Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers, Danilo, Jose Cifuentes, Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, and Leon Balogun have all arrived to bolster the squad.

Earlier this month, it was reported by the Daily Mail the Light Blues are one of a number of teams eyeing up Peterborough United central defender Ronnie Edwards, who would be the tenth signing of the summer if they are able to secure his signature over the next few days.

How good is Ronnie Edwards?

The 20-year-old is a talented young prospect who could arrive as a player with the potential to break into Beale's starting line-up in the future.

He has not played top-flight football in his career so far and competed in the third tier of English football in League One with Peterborough last season, which means that the 5 foot 11 brute is untested at the top level and would arrive as somewhat of an unknown quantity.

However, the right-footed ace, who was described as a "Rolls-Royce" by his club's director of football Barry Fry, could develop into being a monstrous partner for John Souttar at the back if he is able to translate his current form over to the Scottish Premiership over the years to come.

The current Rangers defender has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign with an average Sofascore rating of 7.37 across three league outings for the club so far, in which time the Scotland international has won an outstanding 72% of his duels.

Souttar, who won 74% of his aerial battles across 12 league matches last season, is a dominant defender whose physical strength could perfectly complement Edwards.

The Peterborough ace is slightly undersized for a central defender at 5 foot 11 and that was exposed at times last term as he only won 51% of his aerial duels in League One across 40 games.

However, the England U20 international, who could be the long-term heir to 30-year-old Connor Goldson, made up for that by coming out on top in 73% of his contests on the ground as he made 3.4 tackles and interceptions per match, whilst no Rangers player managed more than 2.9 per clash in the Premiership.

This suggests that Edwards, who averaged a superb Sofascore rating of 7.04 in League One last season, could dominate the opposition on the deck with his ability to read the game to make vital defensive interventions, whilst Souttar can drop back and stay in place to deal with any aerial threats that come down the middle of the pitch.

Therefore, Beale could form a monster pairing at the back moving forward by signing the £2.7k-per-week titan to partner the former Hearts star at the back at Ibrox over the years to come due to their respective strengths at the back complementing each other perfectly.