An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their efforts to improve their squad ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign...

What's the latest on Bright Osayi-Samuel to Rangers?

According to Turkish publication Fanatik, via Sport Witness, the Light Blues are one of two sides chasing a deal to sign Fenerbahce ace Bright Osayi-Samuel in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that French side Troyes are competing with the Scottish giants to land his signature and that both clubs have made offers, although it remains unclear as to how much they have put on the table.

It states that the Nigerian international's value is around €7m (£6m) and it now remains to be seen whether or not Michael Beale and his team are willing to match the Super Lig outfit's demands.

How would Bright Osayi-Samuel fit in at Rangers?

The former Queens Park Rangers wizard could be deployed on the right wing at Ibrox and could form an exciting relationship with Cyriel Dessers, who the club are reportedly in talks to sign from Italian side Cremonese.

Osayi-Samuel has mainly been deployed as a right-back by Fenerbahce but spent the majority of his time in England playing as a forward, which could be where Beale sees him as captain James Tavernier has the right-back spot locked down for now.

The 25-year-old gem is coming off the back of a disappointing year in Turkey after he started just ten matches in the Super Lig this season. However, back in 2021/22, the exciting dynamo showcased his invention with five 'big chances' created in 27 starts as a defender in the division.

He also created an eye-catching 14 'big chances' in 54 starts in his final two seasons with Queens Park Rangers in the Championship prior to making a move to Fenerbahce, which shows that the speed demon has the quality to open up opposition defences to provide his teammates with opportunities to score.

For context, Scott Wright and Rabbi Matondo created five 'big chances' in 42 appearances combined in the Premiership whilst playing on the right wing during the 2022/23 campaign, which suggests that the Nigerian talent would offer more at the top end of the pitch than both of them.

Osayi-Samuel, who former boss Mark Warburton once claimed has "sheer pace", could, therefore, be one of the players capable of providing Dessers with the chances he needs in front of goal.

The Cremonese marksman scored six goals in 19 starts in the Serie A this term, and came into that season off the back of an outstanding 19 goals in 16 starts in the Eredivisie and Europa Conference League combined for Dutch side Feyenoord back in 2021/22.

Dessers has showcased his goalscoring talent in the last two years, at the top level in the Netherlands and in Italy, and Rangers could immediately provide him with an exciting creative talent by signing Osayi-Samuel and moving him back to the position in which he thrived at QPR.