An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their attempts to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign...

What's the latest on Abdallah Sima to Rangers?

According to the Scottish edition of the Daily Mail, Michael Beale is closing in on a deal to sign winger Abdallah Sima on loan.

The report claims that the Scottish giants are currently leading the race to secure the Brighton youngster's services on a temporary basis for next season and that the switch could be wrapped up in the coming week.

It states that Feyenoord's Danilo and Beni Traore of Hacken are alternative options that the Gers could turn if a swoop falls through at the last hour.

Where would Abdallah Sima fit in at Rangers?

Sima, who was once described as a "complete" player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has spent the majority of his club career as a right winger, meaning that his arrival would spell bad news for Scott Wright at Ibrox, who could now be on his way out of the club.

Since making the move to Rangers from Aberdeen in 2021, the 25-year-old has failed to nail down a regular place in the team and has been unable to make a significant impact in the final third.

Wright played 23 Premiership matches, including five starts, in 22/23 and contributed with one assist and zero goals, whilst the dud also featured in four Champions League games without being directly involved in a single goal.

His dreadful form came after the Scottish winger scored four goals and provided one assist in 19 league outings for the Light Blues in the previous campaign, which shows that he has offered very little in the final third over the last two years in Glasgow.

Sima, on the other hand, is coming off the back of five goals and two assists in 19 Ligue 1 starts on loan at Angers in 22/23 and previously showcased his attacking quality with Slavia Prague before his move to Brighton.

The £8.5k-per-week earner plundered 16 goals and seven assists in 38 outings for the Czech side, which included four goals in ten Europa League clashes in 20/21.

These numbers suggest that Sima, who the aforementioned Kulig once hailed as a "fantastic prospect", has the potential to offer far more than Wright at the top end of the pitch.

The current Gers forward has been touted with an exit this summer and the arrival of the 22-year-old from Brighton could be the final nail in the coffin for the ex-Dons dynamo.