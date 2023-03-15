An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their plans to improve their squad in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Joel Piroe to Rangers?

According to Football League World, the Light Blues are one of a number of clubs showing an interest in signing Swansea centre-forward Joel Piroe.

The report claims that Burnley, Middlesbrough, and Norwich, from the English Championship, are all keeping tabs on the Dutch attacker, whose price tag remains unknown - after being valued at £20m last summer.

It is stated that the Gers have been sending scouts to watch the 23-year-old in action for the Swans this season, as they eye up the gem ahead of a potential swoop.

Does Kemar Roofe have a future at Rangers?

The signing of Piroe, if Michael Beale and Ross Wilson can secure a deal, could allow the club to part ways with current striker Kemar Roofe as his fitness record suggests that he may not have a long future at Ibrox.

Since the start of last season, the Jamaica international has missed a whopping 64 competitive matches due to injury and is currently dealing with an issue with his knee, with his last appearance for the club coming on the 18th of February.

Although the 30-year-old has an impressive goal return of 36 strikes in 78 outings since arriving in Glasgow, Roofe's consistent unavailability makes him a liability for Beale as the manager is unable to rely on the forward over the course of a campaign.

Piroe, meanwhile, has played in 34 of Swansea's 37 Championship matches this season and featured in 45 of their 46 league games in 2021/22. This suggests the young dynamo is a durable athlete who does not pick up constant knocks and issues throughout the year.

Along with his availability, the Dutchman has also proven himself to be a reliable performer in the final third with 35 goals and seven assists in his 79 league outings for the Swans.

In 2021/22, Piroe, who journalist Josh Bunting dubbed a "danger man", scored 22 times and provided six assists in 40 Championship starts, which highlights the immense threat he can provide at the top end of the pitch.

Bunting stated that the striker will "punish" teams who make errors and that is backed up by his terrific goalscoring record in the English second tier since moving to Swansea.

Piroe could, therefore, be a lethal addition to the Rangers squad, someone who could demolish Premiership defences with his ability to find the back of the net, while also being a reliable option for Beale with his injury record.

His arrival would then allow the Light Blues head coach to part ways with Roofe in the summer transfer window with the ex-Anderlecht forward having become a liability with his worrying fitness issues in the last 18 months.