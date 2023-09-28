Glasgow Rangers progressed through to the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup as they thrashed Livingston 4-0 at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

This cup clash afforded Michael Beale the opportunity to rotate his squad and offer chances to other players to allow them to stake a claim for their position in the side ahead of the weekend.

The Light Blues return to Scottish Premiership action against Aberdeen on Saturday and this win against Livingston may force the head coach to consider making some changes from the team that started against Motherwell last Sunday.

One player who must be unleashed from the start against the Dons after his impressive display in midweek is on-loan forward Abdallah Sima, who should come in for Scott Wright on the flank.

How many goals has Wright scored for Rangers this season?

The Scottish winger, who started on the left flank against Motherwell, has not scored or provided an assist in any of his three competitive appearances so far this season.

Wright is currently on a run of 13 matches without a goal or an assist for the Gers as his last contribution was to set up Kemar Roofe for a goal against Aberdeen in the cup back in January of this year.

Whereas, his last goal for Rangers was all the way back in May 2022 against Hearts in the Scottish FA Cup final at Hampden under Gio van Bronckhorst.

How many goals has Sima scored for Rangers this season?

Sima, on the other hand, has plundered four goals in 12 outings as a winger for the club since he made the move to Ibrox on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion over the summer.

He contributed to two of the side's four goals against Livingston on Wednesday as the 22-year-old ace produced cup heroics with a curled finish to open the scoring in the tenth minute and then an assist for the third as he forced an own goal with a cross into the box.

The Seagulls loanee, who scored five goals in 34 Ligue 1 matches for Angers last term, has only started one match in the Premiership so far this season and his performance in midweek suggests that he deserves an opportunity to showcase his talent from the start.

Sima also displayed his eye for a goal during his spell with Slavia Prague as he racked up 16 goals and seven assists in 39 matches in all competitions for the club.

The 5 foot 10 wizard, who was once hailed as a "complete" player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is starting to hit his stride in a Rangers shirt, as shown by his display against Livingston, and that is why Beale must now unleash him against Aberdeen.

Wright has not shown enough to suggest that he has a strong chance of making a significant impact in the final third. He has not produced goals or assists on an even semi-regular basis since the start of last season and that is why his place should now be under threat.

Sima is a goalscoring winger who has the quality to punish teams with his finishing ability coming onto his right foot from a wide left position, which is where he should start on Saturday - ahead of the ex-Dons forward.