An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their attempts to add a new number nine to their squad in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Cyriel Dessers to Rangers?

According to the Daily Record, the Light Blues remain locked in talks with Cremonese to land centre-forward Cyriel Dessers as Michael Beale eyes a swoop for the ace.

The report claimed that the club tabled a significant seven-figure offer for the striker and the publication has since put out an update on the story that states that the Gers have failed with two substantial bids, with the Ibrox giants remaining in pursuit.

Their latest article also reveals that the Serie B side are keen to keep hold of their star striker and that it would take a fee of at least £6.5m - the amount they paid to sign him from Genk last year - to tempt them into cashing in on the gem.

Would Cyriel Dessers improve Rangers?

Beale could land a big upgrade on one of his current Light Blues number nines as the 28-year-old could offer far more than Jamaican international, Kemar Roofe.

First and foremost, Dessers has a fitness record that suggests that Rangers would be bringing in a player who is more durable and able to compete over the course of a season. The Nigerian international has only missed 15 matches due to injury since the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Roofe, on the other hand, has been absent for a staggering 87 games in the same time. The ex-Leeds United forward was out for 35 clashes with a knee injury in 22/23 and has a long, concerning, track record of picking up injuries during his spell at Ibrox.

This suggests that the 30-year-old is not a player who Beale can rely upon ahead of the 2023/24 campaign as his injury history indicates that the dud is unlikely to be available for many games throughout the year.

Dessers, who scored six goals in 19 Serie A starts this term, could also be an upgrade based on what he is able to offer on the pitch.

The ace plundered 19 goals and three assists in 16 starts in the Eredivisie and Europa Conference League combined for Feyenoord in 21/22, which shows that the experienced marksman has the potential to be a prolific scorer domestically and on the European stage.

Roofe, meanwhile, managed 12 goals and one assist in 13 starts in the Scottish Premiership and Europa League combined for the Gers in 21/22, which is an excellent return but not quite as impressive as the Nigerian international's form in the Netherlands.

Therefore, Dessers, who was hailed as "awkward" to play against by journalist Josh Bunting, could be a big upgrade on the current Rangers striker due to his consistency with his fitness and his ability on the pitch to score and create goals on a regular basis.